Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play host to Schalke at the BayArena on Saturday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Pal Dardai's Hertha Berlin at the Olympiastadion. First-half goals from Dutch right-back Deyovaisio Zeefuik, young Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha and Colombian striker Jhon Cordoba ensured victory for Hertha Berlin.

Schalke, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach at the Veltins-Arena. Goals from German forward Lars Stindl and Austrian right-back Stefan Lainer and an own goal from Danish goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow sealed the deal for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayer Leverkusen hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost seven and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Schalke 3-0. Goals from Austrian midfielder Julian Bamgartlinger and Czech Republic international Patrik Schick and an own goal from young centre-back Malick Thiaw secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-L-D

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-D-L-L

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen interim manager Hannes Wolf will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias and French winger Moussa Diaby.

There are doubts over the availability of Brazilian attacker Paulinho, Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven, Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and German midfielder Lars Bender.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Moussa Diaby, Julian Baumgartlinger, Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Doubtful: Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Daley Sinkgraven, Paulinho

Suspended: None

Schalke

Meanwhile, Schalke will be without Morocco international Nassim Boujellab, right-back Kilian Ludewig, midfielder Nabil Bentaleb, striker Steven Skrzybski, goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann, Moroccan left-back Hamza Mendyl, Serbian centre-back Matija Nastasic and Senegal international Salif Sane.

There are doubts over the availability of Portuguese striker Goncalo Paciencia and Germany international Mark Uth.

Injured: Ralf Fahrmann, Matija Nastasic, Salif Sane, Nabil Bentaleb, Nassim Boujellab, Steven Skrzybski, Hamza Mendyl, Kilian Ludewig

Doubtful: Goncalo Paciencia, Mark Uth

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lennart Grill, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Florian Wirtz, Demarai Gray, Patrik Schick

Advertisement

Schalke Predicted XI (3-5-2): Frederik Ronnow, Timo Becker, Shkodran Mustafi, Malick Thiaw, William, Suat Serdar, Omar Mascarell, Sead Kolasinac, Kerim Calhanoglu, Benito Raman, Matthew Hoppe

Bayer Leverkusen vs Schalke Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are 6th in the Bundesliga table, and have lost three of their last five league games. They recently sacked manager Peter Bosz, with Hannes Wolf now in charge temporarily.

Schalke, on the other hand, have endured a dismal season. Relegation is all but certain for them, and they have a big rebuilding job in their hands as they look set to play football in the second division of Germany next season.

Bayer Leverkusen should be able to beat Schalke.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Schalke

Also Read: Barcelona legend Ronaldinho refuses to call Lionel Messi the best player of all time