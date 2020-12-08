Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

It's a top of the table clash in Europa League's Group C as Bayer Leverkusen and Slavia Prague battle it out at the BayArena to decide the group-winner.

Both teams are level on points after four victories each from five games, but the side from the Czech Republic is ahead courtesy of a superior head-to-head record.

They beaten the Bundesliga giants 1-0 at home on matchday two and need just a draw on Thursday to finish top of the group. However, it won't be easy as Leverkusen have bounced back spectacularly since then.

Up next: #B04SLA



Our sixth and final match of the #UEL group stage will take place on Thursday in the BayArena at 12:55 EST / 18:55 CET.



We could take first place in the group with a win 💪 pic.twitter.com/R3LZPGFIOP — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) December 7, 2020

Die Werkself have been one of the best sides in the competition this season. Leverkusen have netted 17 goals, the most of any team, while the loss in Prague remains their only negative result.

That's also the last time Peter Bosz's men lost a match in all competitions, winning seven of their next eight games and drawing just once.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Prague Head-To-Head

The only previous meeting between the sides came in October when Slavia Prague defeated Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 at the Sinobo Stadium.

A late goal from Peter Olayinka settled matters as Karim Bellarabi was sent off for the away team early on.

Advertisement

FULL TIME | Slavia 1-0 Leverkusen

First three points for the red-whites in the @EuropaLeague Group C! Narrow win against Leverkusen thanks to Olayinka's header!



🔴⚪️ 1-0 ⚫️🔴 #slab04 #UEL pic.twitter.com/Si3qLOSAVD — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) October 29, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Slavia Praha Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Prague Team News

Leverkusen will be without the injured quintet of Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Lucas Alario. Kerem Demirbay tested positive for COVID-19 recently, and he'll miss the clash as he remains in self-isolation.

Injured: Paulinho, Santiago Arias, Charles Aranguiz, Exequiel Palacios, and Lucas Alario

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kerem Demirbay

Substitute goalkeeper Jan Stejskal picked up an injury last week, and will miss the clash. David Hovorka and Tomas Malinsky also remain sidelined.

Injured: Jan Stejskal, David Hovorka, and Tomas Malinsky

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Daley Sinkgraven; Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri; Leon Bailey, Patrick Schick, Moussa Diaby.

Slavia Praha (4-5-1): Ondrej Kolar; Lukas Masopust, Ondrej Kudela, David Zima, Oscar Dorley; Abdallah Sima, Tomas Holes, Petr Sevcik, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Jan Kuchta.

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Leverkusen will have revenge on their minds and will fly out of the blocks from the off. They've conceded at least once in all five group games, an indication of the side's shortcomings in the defense.

The Germans have relied on their fearsome attack, and that might help them to edge to contest on Thursday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Slavia Prague