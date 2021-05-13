Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen will aim to make it three games unbeaten in the Bundesliga when they welcome Union Berlin to the Bay Arena on Saturday.

The visitors on the other hand, suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wolfsburg last Saturday and will look to quickly move on from that disappointing result.

Bayer Leverkusen failed to build on their impressive victory over Eintracht Frankfurt as they were held to a goalless draw by Werder Bremen last time out.

In a game where Die Werderaner saw red, Hannes Wolf's men were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal as they picked up their ninth draw of the campaign.

However, Bayer Leverkusen have been on a decent run of results, picking up three wins and two draws from their last six games.

The resurgence has seen them move into sixth place, six points behind Frankfurt in the automatic Europa League qualification spot.

Similarly, Union Berlin failed to make it two wins from two games as they fell to a 3-0 loss to Die Wolfe last time out.

Croatian midfielder Josip Brekalo put on a clinical display as he scored his first hat-trick of the season to condemn Urs Fischer's men to their eighth league loss of the season.

Considering their 11th-placed finish last season, Union Berlin will be satisfied with their performance so far and will aim to hold on to their current league position.

With 46 points from 32 games, they sit eighth in the league table, level on points with Borussia Monchengladbach and two points above Freiburg.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head

Bayer Leverkusen are on a superb run of results against Union Berlin, picking up five wins from their last six meetings. The visitors, on the other hand, have managed just one win which came back in January, when Cedric Teuchert scored the only goal of the game to give Die Eisernen a 1-0 victory.

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Union Berlin Form Guide: L-W-L-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

The hosts head into Sunday’s encounter with a lengthy injury list as Daley Sinkgraven (knee), Kerem Demirbay (ankle), Leon Bailey (toe), Lucas Alario (tendon), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (ACL), Lars Bender (meniscus), Julian Baumgartlinger (ACL) and Santiago Arias (ankle) are all ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Daley Sinkgraven, Kerem Demirbay, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lars Bender, Julian Baumgartlinger, Santiago Arias

Suspended: None

Union Berlin

Union Berlin also have a long absentee list. The likes of Marcus Ingvartsen (muscle), Jakob Busk (muscle), Florian Hübner (muscle), Grischa Prömel (muscle), Cedric Teuchert (knee), Leon Dajaku (foot) and Anthony Ujah (knee) all injured.

Injured: Marcus Ingvartsen, Jakob Busk, Florian Hübner, Grischa Prömel, Cedric Teuchert, Leon Dajaku, Anthony Ujah

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jonathan Tah, Aleksander Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Exequiel Palacios, Tin Jedvaj; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Paulinho; Patrick Schick

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Nico Schlotterbeck; Julian Ryerson, Christian Gentner, Robert Andrich, Christopher Trimmel, Christopher Lenz; Max Kruse, Joel Pohjanpalo

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin Prediction

Despite sitting outside the top four, Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed a decent campaign. Similarly, Union Berlin have been sensational all season and will fancy getting a result from this tie. However, the hosts boast a stronger and more experienced squad and we predict they will put that to good use and claim a slender win.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Union Berlin