Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13, 2023

Bayer Leverkusen entertain Union Saint-Gilloise at the BayArena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday (April 13).

The hosts secured their place in the last eight with a comfortable 4-0 win over Ferencvaros in the Round of 16 last month. Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, did so by beating Union Berlin 6-3 on aggregate in the same round.

Leverkusen are on a seven-game winning run across competitions, including a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last month. They beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday, thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Sardar Azmoun.

Saint-Gillouise, meanwhile, have gone unbeaten in seven games and are coming off a 1-1 Belgian Pro League draw against Gent on Sunday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams meet for the first time. The visitors are playing for the first time in the Europa League.

Saint-Gilloise met a German team, Union Berlin, in the Round of 16. Leverkusen are the third German team they will go up against.

Leverkusen have scored at least twice in four Europa League games this season.

Saint-Gilloise have lost once in eight Europa League games this term.

The visitors are unbeaten in away games in the competition, winning thrice. They have scored eight goals and conceded four times.

Leverkusen are on a seven-game winning run across competitions, scoring at least twice.

The visitors have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Leverkusen are on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning eight times. They have won their last four home games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just thrice. However, they're winless in three games against Belgian teams.

The hosts have won their last three Europa League games. Manager Xabi Alonso has a talented young squad at his disposal, with the likes of Amine Adli and Moussa Diaby in good form and will be key.

Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, have been impressive in their debut Europa League season and have the third-best attacking record with 17 goals in eight games. They're unbeaten away from home, too.

Considering the recent form of both teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Leverkusen 2-2 Saint-Gilloise

Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score or assist any time - Yes

