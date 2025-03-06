Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025 

Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen battle for three points in a Bundesliga round 25 clash on Saturday at the BayArena.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a debilitating 3-0 defeat at Bayern Munich in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie in midweek. Leverkusen were two goals down by the 54th minute, courtesy of Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala strieks. Their job was compounded when Nordi Mukiele was sent off for two bookable offenses just past the hour mark, and Kane completed his brace from the spot with 15 minutes left.

Leverkuesen now shift their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game was a 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Werder, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Wolfsburg. Patrick Wimmer scored a brace for Wolfsburg, while Mitchell Weiser pulled one back for Werder on the stroke of 90 minutes.

The defeat left Werder in 12th spot in the standings, with 30 points from 24 games, while Leverkusen are second with 53 point.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bremen have 36 wins from their last 100 head-to-head games with Leverkusen, losing 28.

Their last meeting in October saw them cancel each other out in a 2-2 draw.

Four of Leverkusen's last five games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Bremen have won one of 10 competitive games in 2025, losing seven.

Leverkusen are unbeaten in 11 home games in the league, winning eight.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Leverkusen's loss at the Allianz Arena has all but ended their continental aspirations. Manager Xabi Alonso will shift his focus to their Bundesliga title defence but have an eight-point deficit to Bayern to surmount. Leverkusen have dropped 13 points from winning positions this season, in contrast to last term where they were the comeback specialists.

Bremen, meanwhile, have made a terrible start to 2025, riding a five-game losing streak across competitions. A 2-1 defeat to third-tier outfit Arminia Bielefeld in the DFB-Pokal has increased the pressure on manager Ole Werner.

Hence, expect Leverkusen to claim a comfortable victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Leverkusen 3-0 Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Leverkusen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Leverkusen to score over 1.5 goals

