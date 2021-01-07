Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play host to Werder Bremen at the BayArena on Saturday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Adi Hutter's Eintracht Frankfurt last Saturday at the Deutsche Bank Park. A goal from former Ajax and Napoli winger and Germany international Amin Younes and an own goal from centre-back Edmond Tapsoba sealed the deal for Eintracht Frankfurt. Midfielder Nadiem Amiri scored the consolation goal for Bayer Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Urs Fischer's Union Berlin last Saturday at the Weserstadion. First-half goals from winger Sheraldo Becker and striker Taiwo Awoniyi ensured victory for Union Berlin.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

In 30 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Bayer Leverkusen have won 10 games, lost 10 and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other in May 2020 in the Bundesliga, with Bayer Leverkusen beating Werder Bremen 4-1. A brace from talented forward Kai Havertz, now at Chelsea and goals from right-back Mitchell Weiser and midfielder Kerem Demirbay secured the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Czech Republic international Theodor Gebre Selassie scored the sole goal for Werder Bremen.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-W-W-W

Werder Bremen form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-L-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz, Colombian right-back Santiago Arias, Argentina international Exequiel Palacios, young Brazilian attacker Paulinho, right-back Mitchell Weiser and winger Karim Bellarabi.

There are doubts over the availability of the Bender brothers; Lars and Sven, as well as Dutch left-back Daley Sinkgraven and Brazilian left-back Wendell.

Injured: Charles Aranguiz, Santiago Arias, Exequiel Palacios, Paulinho, Mitchell Weiser, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Daley Sinkgraven, Wendell

Suspended: None

Werder Bremen

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen will be without midfielder Patrick Erras, centre-back Christian Gross and Kosovo international Milot Rashica, who are all out. There are doubts over the availability of Serbian centre-back Milos Veljkovic.

Injured: Christian Gross, Milot Rashica, Patrick Erras

Doubtful: Milos Veljkovic

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Tin Jedvaj, Florian Wirtz, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jiri Pavlenka, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Omer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Ludwig Augustinsson, Maximilian Eggestein, Jean-Manuel Mbom, Yuya Osako, Romano Schmid, Josh Sargent, Leonardo Bittencourt

Bayer Leverkusen vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed a good season under the management of Peter Bosz, but have lost their last two league games. A host of injuries has not helped, but Leverkusen have talents like Leon Bailey, Nadiem Amiri and Patrik Schick who can cause havoc in the opposition defence.

Werder Bremen, on the other hand, have relied on former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Leonardo Bittencourt and striker Niclas Fullkrug for goals. Swedish left-back Ludwig Augustinsson could prove to be crucial as well.

Our top scorer working his way back to full fitness 👊#werder pic.twitter.com/YVaK4xMmIy — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) January 5, 2021

Bayer Leverkusen have lost their last two league games, and will be keen to make amends. A win here seems likely.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Werder Bremen

