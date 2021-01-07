Everton vs Rotherham United prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Everton are set to play host to Rotherham United at Goodison Park in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Everton come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to David Moyes' West Ham United in the English Premier League last Friday.

A late second-half goal from Czech Republic international Tomas Soucek was enough to secure the win for the Hammers.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Valerien Ismael's Barnsley nearly 10 days ago in the EFL Championship.

First-half goals from attacker Cauley Woodrow and midfielder Alex Mowatt sealed the win for Barnsley. Striker Michael Smith scored the consolation goal for Paul Warne's Rotherham United in the second half.

FULL TIME | Millers 1 v 2 Barnsley



Michael Smith's goal is not enough for Paul Warne's men, as Barnsley claim the derby spoils. #rufc | #ForeverTogetherForeverProud pic.twitter.com/qJHP7yZqYe — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) December 29, 2020

Everton vs Rotherham United Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, Everton hold the clear advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the second round of the EFL Cup, with Everton beating Rotherham United 3-1.

A brace from in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a goal from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson ensured victory for Everton. Wales international Will Vaulks scored the only goal for Rotherham United.

Everton form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-L

Rotherham United form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-L

Everton vs Rotherham United Team News

Everton

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will be without a few players. Brazilian midfielder Allan, French left-back Lucas Digne, midfielder Fabian Delph and Ivory Coast international Jean-Philippe Gbamin are all out due to injuries. There are doubts over the availability of Nigeria international Alex Iwobi.

Injured: Allan, Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Alex Iwobi

Suspended: None

Rotherham United

Meanwhile, Rotherham United have a few injury concerns. Manager Paul Warne will be unable to call upon the services of winger Chiedozie Ogbene, midfielder Kieran Sadlier, centre-back Clark Robertson, and Wales international Shaun MacDonald.

Left-backs Joe Mattock and Trevor Clarke, as well as right-back Billy Jones, midfielder Matt Crooks and defender Angus MacDonald are all out.

Injured: Chiedozie Ogbene, Kieran Sadlier, Clark Robertson, Shaun MacDonald, Joe Mattock, Trevor Clarke, Matt Crooks, Angus MacDonald, Billy Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Everton vs Rotherham United Predicted XI

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Robin Olsen, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, James Rodriguez, Richarlison, Cenk Tosun, Bernard

Rotherham United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Viktor Johansson, Matthew Olosunde, Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe, Ben Wiles, Florian Jozefzoon, Daniel Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay, Kyle Vassell, Freddie Ladapo

Everton vs Rotherham United Prediction

Everton have been in fine form in the Premier League this season under the management of Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees sit seventh in the league table, with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin taking much of the plaudits for his consistent goalscoring displays.

Rotherham United, on the other hand, are 23rd in the EFL Championship table. The squad has been ravaged by injuries and COVID-19, and manager Paul Warne only had six substitutes to choose from against Barnsley.

Everton will be the clear favorites to win this game.

Prediction: Everton 3-0 Rotherham United

