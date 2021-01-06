Reports: Chelsea problems rise as squad shows discontent with Frank Lampard's tactics

Chelsea's issues continue to be on the rise as some members of the squad have reportedly expressed their frustrations with manager Frank Lampard's tactics.

The Blues have been in poor form of late, and their manager has come under immense pressure.

According to a report in ESPN, a number of Chelsea players have expressed their discontent with Frank Lampard's strategies and believe that he is yet to establish his best team.

Frank Lampard is yet to prove that he is the right man to lead Chelsea to titles

Timo Werner has struggled at Chelsea so far

Chelsea were busy during the summer transfer window, bringing in German stars Timo Werner and Kai Havertz as well as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, left-back Ben Chilwell, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva and midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

Despite this heavy investment, the Blues currently sit 9th in the Premier League table and are behind the likes of Southampton, Everton and Aston Villa.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has come under criticism for his side's performances. Former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri have all been cited as potential replacements.

Both Havertz and Werner starred in the Bundesliga last season, and Lampard has been unable to get the best out of them so far.

There has recently been a reliance on veteran French striker Olivier Giroud. The former Arsenal man was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea before displaying good goalscoring form. He now has nine goals in 15 games in all competitions this season.

Chelsea have not shied away from sacking managers who have enjoyed success at the club; Roberto Di Matteo, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri are all examples.

Lampard, on the other hand, was praised last season for integrating the likes of Tammy Abraham, Reece James and Mason Mount- all products of the Chelsea academy- into the first-team.

However, he is yet to show that he is the right man to lead Chelsea to titles, and the recent loss to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City saw him on the receiving end of strong criticism.

Chelsea have been linked with West Ham United's Declan Rice. The midfielder is said to be interested in a return to Stamford Bridge, having been at the Chelsea academy for eight years.

It remains to be seen whether the potential arrival of Rice helps Lampard resurrect Chelsea.

