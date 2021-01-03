Chelsea manager Frank Lampard explains Timo Werner's role against Manchester City

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has suggested that under-fire attacker Timo Werner could start against Manchester City.

Chelsea play Manchester City today at Stamford Bridge in a crucial match for both sides.

Frank Lampard backs Werner as Chelsea forward's goalscoring woes continue

Timo Werner has struggled at Chelsea so far

Frank Lampard, who is under pressure himself, admitted that Timo Werner could be an exciting option against Manchester City.

"Timo’s attributes can be very powerful on the counter-attack but there are lots of things that we need in the game against Manchester City on and off the ball. He’s always a huge weapon on that and I think he will become a huge weapon against low blocks as well."

The Chelsea manager pointed out that it was on the players to get the ball into the right areas for Werner to finish the chance.

"It’s not that he can’t play against that (low block) - he’s sharp and he can finish so sometimes the onus is on us to get the ball into the right areas."

Werner joined Chelsea from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the summer for £47.5 million. The Germany international had enjoyed a successful stint with RB Leipzig, where he made 159 appearances in all competitions and scored 95 goals.

His Chelsea move was highly-anticipated, but he has struggled to get going so far. In 23 appearances in all competitions Werner has scored eight goals. However, he has been criticised for his wastefulness.

Advertisement

Timo Werner has now failed to score in his last 1️⃣0️⃣ games in all competitions for Chelsea.



😬 pic.twitter.com/LbiNCOPcRk — Goal (@goal) December 26, 2020

The 24-year old has not scored in his last eight Premier League games, but Lampard backed the forward.

"Every player goes through tough times in front of goal and I always found that work at the training ground was the only way to turn that. It’s about simple work, repetition of finishing, which Timo is doing now, and when you work like that then it’s a matter of time."

To add to Werner's misery, veteran striker Olivier Giroud has been in good form since getting a run in the first XI. The France international was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea, but his form suggests a move now is unlikely.

Chelsea spent a combined £155 million on Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner & Kai Havertz last summer 💰



Olivier Giroud has scored more goals (9) than all of them this season 😜 pic.twitter.com/u5TaTJXEkz — Goal (@goal) December 28, 2020

Advertisement

Alongside Werner, fellow summer signing Kai Havertz has also struggled during the first-half of the season.

Also Read: 10 best forwards in Serie A this year (2020)