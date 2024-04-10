Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th April 2024

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as West Ham United lock horns with Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side in an important clash at the Bay Arena on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Preview

West Ham United are currently in seventh place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Hammers edged Wolverhampton Wanderers to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are at the top of the Bundesliga table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The home side edged Union Berlin to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayer Leverkusen have an excellent record against West Ham United and have won the only team that has been played out between the two teams on the European stage.

Bayer Leverkusen have not faced an English opponent in European competitions for seven years, with their previous such games taking place against Tottenham Hotspur in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-17 season.

West Ham United have already eliminated German opponents in the UEFA Europa League this season and defeated SC Freiburg by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in the Round of 16.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in the UEFA Europa League so far this season and have scored 24 goals in their eight matches so far.

Bayer Leverkusen have won all four of their matches at home in the UEFA Europa League this season.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have thrived under Xabi Alonso this season and have been particularly ruthless in the Europa League. The hosts are unstoppable at their best and will look to step up to the plate this week.

West Ham United can pull off an upset on their day but will need to play out of their skins on Thursday. Bayer Leverkusen are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 West Ham United

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score - Yes