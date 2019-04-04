Bayern 5-4 vs Heidenheim: A wake-up call for Bayern Munich after the close win

We can excuse you if you were not very hyped up about the DFB Pokal quarterfinal between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim. The match was at the Allianz Arena against a second division team that has never even played in the Bundesliga. The Bundesliga giants were expected to register a comfortable win against the minnows.

When Leon Goretzka gave the lead to Bayern in the 12th minute, the big boys of German football seemed to be on their way to a convincing win. The sending off of Niklas Sule in the 13th minute added spice in the tie as the match got interesting. Robert Glatzai and Marc Schnatterer scored for Heidenheim as the minnows went into half time with a surprising 2-1 lead.

Bayern Munich came out firing in the second half as they scored three goals in 12 minutes to change the course of the match. From 2-1 down, the defending champions of Bundesliga were leading 4-2 and Heidenheim seemed to be down and out. The visitors were however not in a mood to give up as Glatzai scored two more to complete his hat-trick and make it 4-4.

The match seemed to be heading to extra-time when Robert Lewandowski rose to the occasion. The Polish scored the winner in the 84th minute to make it 5-4 and ensured that his club reached the semis of the competition.

On the other hand, Heidenheim were heartbroken as they had come close to registering one of the most famous wins in the club's history. While it must be heartbreaking for the players, they can take pride from the fact that they competed so well against one of the biggest European clubs.

This is a wake-up call for Bayern who know that complacency at this stage can hurt their title charge in Bundesliga. If they don't raise their game, they might not win another trophy this season.

