Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Bayern Player Ratings as Bavarians go 10 clear at the top | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, thanks to goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich, to go ten points clear of second-placed Leipzig in the 2020-21 Bundesliga table.

Choupo-Moting opened the scoring for Bayern Munich in the seventh minute by volleying in a rebound to beat Bayer Leverkusen custodian Lukas Hradecky. Six minutes later, Joshua Kimmich doubled the hosts' lead, capitalising on a messy clearance by Leverkusen's backline.

With just four games to go, Bayern Munich are on the cusp of a record-extending ninth-consecutive Bundesliga title.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of Bayern Munich.

Manuel Neuer - 7.5/10

Manuel Neuer had a great game. The Bayern Munich custodian was quick to come off his line and made some great saves to register a clean sheet. Neuer made four saves all game.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Benjamin Pavard was astute defensively but lacked the cutting edge moving higher up the pitch. The Frenchman made some darting runs down the flank but failed to produce the end result.

Advertisement

Jerome Boateng - 7/10

Jerome Boateng successfully contained the duo of Leon Bailey and Patrick Schick. The German looked quite comfortable at the back and started numerous attacks for Bayern Munich, thanks to his excellent passing range.

Lucas Hernandez - 7.5/10

Lucas Hernandez did well alongside Boateng to foil any incoming threat from the centre. The Frenchman was rock solid at the back and did not allow anything to pass through him.

Alphonso Davies - 8/10

Although Alphonso Davies struggled to create the end product, he was a menace for the visitors. The Canadian won ten duels, made three clearances, completed five dribbles, won two tackles, made two interceptions and recovered possession for his side nine times throughout the game.

David Alaba - 8/10

David Alaba put in a massive shift for Bayern Munich. The Austrian worked hard in the centre of the pitch and made some crucial recoveries. Moreover, he created four chances for his teammates.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich was absolutely brilliant for Bayern Munich. The German orchestrated play for the hosts and ensured that they were in complete control. Moreover, Kimmich scored a great goal to double his team's advantage.

Jamal Musiala - 8/10

Jamal Musiala was the star of the night. The 18-year-old was mightily impressive. He won 12 duels, completed six dribbles, won two tackles, made four interceptions, created two chances and made eight recoveries throughout the game.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Thomas Muller found it difficult to carve passes for his teammates but linked up well moving forward. The German was quite vital to Chupo-Moting's opening goal of the night.

Kingsley Coman - 7.5/10

Kingsley Coman struggled to penetrate in the final third but had the Leverkusen defenders on their toes. He won six duels, made three recoveries, completed three dribbles and created four chances for Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 8/10

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a great game. The 32-year-old scored the opening goal of the night after Muller's shot came back off the woodwork. He also created the most chances (5) throughout the game, engaging well with the visitors' backline.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes

Leon Goretzka - 6/10

Leon Goretzka did well in the Bayern Munich midfield but looked rusty on a few occasions.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane tried to make something happen higher up the pitch but was unable to do so.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6/10

It was a solid performance from Tanguy Nianzou, who came on for Jerome Boateng in the 63rd minute of the game.

Bouna Sarr - N/A

Bounna Sarr came on too late to earn a rating.

Cristopher Scott- N/A

Cristopher Scott did not have much impact on the game.