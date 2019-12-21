Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg: 3 talking points as Die Roten score two late goals | Bundesliga 2019-20

Tony Akatugba

Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich left it late once again as they were able to pull a rabbit out of the hat once more, scoring two quickfire goals late in the game to overcome the resilience of the visiting Wolfsburg team in their Bundesliga clash

It was a rather dull game for much of the 90 minutes, with forwards on both sides of the divide offering little by way of clear cut chances.

However, Bayern repeated their heroics from midweek once again as substitute Joshua Zirkzee was on the end of a fine Die Roten move to break the deadlock in the 85th minute of play.

Serge Gnabry hit the final nail on the coffin a few minutes later, as he received a lovely Robert Lewandowski cross unchallenged in the Wolfsburg penalty area before expertly dispatching the ball beyond the reach of Koen Casteels.

Bayern Munich end the decade with 33 points and in 3rd place on the Bundesliga table, while Wolfsburg go into 2020 in 9th place with 24 points. In this article, we discuss a few talking points from the encounter.

#3 Bayern Munich wasteful for much of the encounter

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller

The Bavarian giants have oftentimes been regarded as 'lucky' in a couple of encounters this term, conjuring up results despite being lacklustre at times.

In this encounter, the Bayern Munich attacking machine came up against a very resilient Wolfsburg defence, however, Die Roten's forwards can be accused of not making the most of their team's command of proceedings.

Wave after wave of Bayern attack was stifled by dogged defending on the part of Wolfsburg as well as the likes of Thomas Muller, Phillipe Coutinho, Joshua Kimmich, etc blatantly throwing away opportunities.

Die Roten had 18 shots in the encounter and more than half the possession, but most of their chances weren't clear cut. Muller, in particular, looked out of sorts till the substitution of Coutinho, and the German legend seemed to be in his element once again, playing a huge part in the two goals.

Joshua Zirkzee.

