Bayern Munich 2-1 Freiburg: 5 Talking Points as Bavarians get back to winning ways  | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Goals in each half from Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller helped Bayern Munich register a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Freiburg in the 2020-21 Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich came into this clash on the back of defeats to Borussia Monchengladbach in the league and a shock elimination from the DFB Pokal at the hands of Holstien Kiel.

Against Freiburg, Bayern Munich were awarded a penalty by referee Christian Diongert in the fifth minute, who later rescinded his decision after consultations with the VAR.

Following that scare, it took just seven minutes for Bayern Munich to get on the scoresheet, as Lewandowski was on hand to convert a pass from Thomas Muller. However, despite dominating the rest of the first half, the Bavarian giants could not add to their solitary goal, ensuring they went into the break with just a one-goal lead.

Nils Petersen stepped off the bench to level matters for the visitors in the 62nd minute, heading home from close range after Nicolas Hoefler had won the first ball from a corner.

However, parity lasted all of six minutes, as Thomas Muller got on the scoresheet in the 74th minute after being set up by Leroy Sane.

A goal and an assist for Thomas Müller to go along with three points for Bayern ✅#Bundesliga #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/8H71AJtLu6 — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) January 17, 2021

With Bayern Munich pushing for a third goal in the final quarter of the game, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane and Corentin Tolisso all forced fine saves from the Freiburg goalkeeper Florian Mueller.

Late into injury time, the hosts survived a scare when Nils Petersen missed his chance for a brace after rattling the crossbar from close range.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from this fixture:

#5 Bayern Munich take advantage of slip-up by rivals

Bayern Munich have gone four points clear at the top.

Bayern Munich came into this matchday just two points clear at the top, following their loss last weekend.

However, all three clubs with an opportunity to leapfrog Bayern Munich faltered: Bayer Leverkusen lost to Union Berlin on Friday while Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund were held to stalemates a day later.

That sequence of results gave Bayern Munich the chance to steer further clear at the top of the league table. They got the job done with a 2-1 victory that takes them four points clear.

Hard-fought, but three points 💪#FCBSCF report 🗞️ — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 17, 2021

Though the result was far from comfortable, Bayern Munich found a way to get the job done to keep them on course for a record-extending ninth consecutive Bundesliga title.

#4 Ambitious Freiburg's winning run comes to an end

Freiburg saw their five-game winning run come to an end.

After winning just one of their opening 11 Bundesliga matches to languish in the relegation zone, Freiburg hit a purple patch in the middle of December, winning five games on the trot to climb up to mid-table.

Their good form would have given them confidence against an out-of-sorts Bayern Munich, but despite giving as good as they got at the Allianz Arena, Freiburg ended on the losing side.

Up next for the Breisgau-Brasilianer is the visit of Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, a game where they will hope to return to winning ways.