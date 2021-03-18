Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio: 5 talking points as German giants cruise into quarter-finals

Bayern Munich beat Lazio 2-1 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match-up. The defending champions won the tie 6-2 on aggregate and advanced to the quarter-finals.

The Bavarians opened the scoring close to the half-hour mark. Leon Goretzka won a penalty for the hosts which was tucked in by Robert Lewandowski to kill off any hopes Lazio had.

Bayern doubled their advantage through substitute Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting. Joshua Kimmich combined well with David Alaba who eventually set-up Chupo Moting for Bayern's second of the night.

Marco Parolo grabbed a consolation goal for Lazio in the dying minutes of the game.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points from the match at Allianz Arena.

#5. Joshua Kimmich ran the show

Joshua Kimmich in action against Lazio

Joshua Kimmich put in a massive shift for Bayern Munich. The German international orchestrated play for his side and bossed the center of the park.

Kimmich's stats speak volumes of his performance against Lazio. He made 10 recoveries, created the most number of chances (4), successfully completed 6 dribbles, won 8 duels and completed 65 passes with an accuracy of 89%.

Kimmich was simply unplayable last night.

#4. Bayern Munich create new records

With this comprehensive victory over Lazio, Bayern Munich became the first team to reach the quarter-finals stage of the UEFA Champions League for a record 19 times.

Moreover, the German champions became the third club after Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to score 1000 goals in the competition.

Another milestone Bayern Munich reached last night was they became the third team to win 150 games in the UEFA Champions League.

