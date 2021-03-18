Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio (6-2 on agg.): Bavarians Player Ratings as holders romp into quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League 2020-2021 

Defending champions Bayern Munich cruised into the last eight of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League after beating Lazio 2-1 in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.

The Bavarian giants opened the scoring near the half-hour mark when Robert Lewandowski scored a penalty after Leon Goretzka was felled in the box.

Bayern Munich doubled their advantage on the night through substitute Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting as he chipped one past Pepe Reina. Joshua Kimmich combined well with David Alaba, who set up Chupo Moting for Bayern Munich's second of the night.

Marco Parolo pulled one back for Lazio in the dying minutes of the game, but the outcome of the tie was never in doubt.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich.

Alexander Nubel - 6/10

Alexander Nubel filled in for Manuel Neuer, who was sidelined with a cold. The 24-year-old did not have much to do, as most of the action unfolded at the opposite end. The Bayern Munich custodian failed to keep a clean sheet, though, but there was nothing he could have done to keep that one out.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Benjamin Pavard had a decent game. He was exemplary defensively as well as offensively. The Frenchman won five duels, made three clearances, recovered possession nine times and made two interceptions for Bayern Munich.

Jerome Boateng - 6/10

Jerome Boateng endured a difficult night against Lazio. He was quite uncomfortable at the back before he was subbed off for Niklas Sule at the start of the second half.

David Alaba - 8/10

David Alaba enjoyed a great game against Lazio. The Austrian international was brilliant at both ends of the field. Alaba won two duels, made two interceptions, created three chances, completed the most passes (92) and made ten recoveries. He also set up Chupo Moting for Bayern Munich's second of the night.

Lucas Hernandez - 7.5/10

Lucas Hernandez was rock solid at the back. He won seven duels, made three recoveries and won two tackles during his stay on the pitch. He could have done better going forward, though.

Leroy Sane - 7.5/10

Leroy Sane kept the Lazio defenders on their toes, as he tormented them with his electrifying pace and dazzling feet. The former Manchester City starlet won eight duels, successfully completed six dribbles, made five recoveries and created two chances.

Leon Goretzka - 7.5/10

Leon Goretzka combined well with Joshua Kimmich in the centre of the park. He won the penalty for Bayern Munich - which Robert Lewandowski converted - after drawing a challenge from Vedat Muriqi.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich was Bayern Munich's star of the night. He had the midfield in complete control, as he orchestrated play for the hosts.

Kimmich made ten recoveries, created the most chances (4), successfully completed six dribbles, won eight duels and completed 65 passes with an accuracy of 89%.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Serge Gnabry did not have the best of nights against Lazio. He was unable to break their lines, as all his moves were well anticipated by the visitors. The opposition back-line kept Gnabry in check and did not allow him any free space to exploit.

Thomas Muller -6.5/10

Thomas Muller had a disappointing night, as he failed to leave a mark on the game. The German looked rather isolated up front and was not much involved in the play.

Robert Lewandowski - 8/10

Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet for Bayern Munich once again. The Polish international bagged his 39th goal of the season by slotting in a penalty to open the scoring for his side. The 32-year-old came close to scoring another but hit the woodwork just before he was taken off for Chupo-Moting.

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Niklas Sule was great after coming on for Boateng in the second half. He provided some much-needed stability at the back. Sule played his part to perfection.

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

Although Lucas Hernandez was unbeatable defensively, Alphonso Davies' introduction saw Bayern Munich attack more often from the left. The Canadian engaged well with the visitors' backline, making some adventurous runs high up the pitch.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

Jamal Musiala did not have much to do in the game, as the hosts were already cruising by the time he entered the field.

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting - 7.5/10

It took Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting a minute to score after coming on. The 31-year-old chipped one past Pepe Reina to double Bayern Munich's advantage on the night after capping off a beautiful team move.

Javi Martinez - 6/10

Javi Martinez did not have much to do but gave away a sloppy free-kick which resulted in a goal for the visitors.