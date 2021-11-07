Bayern Munich 2-1 SC Freiburg: Bayern Player ratings as Bavarians end Freiburg's unbeaten start | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich remained atop the Bundesliga table with a 2-1 victory over Freiburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Freiburg were the only team yet to face defeat in the league this season, but that ended on the day. The visitors started the game, showing great intensity and desire to attack Manuel Neuer's goal.

Bayern didn't sit back either, and it was a very open first half, as both sides had chances to open the scoring. Julian Nagelsmann's side continued to pile pressure in search of an opener. Eventually, it was Leon Goretzka's 30th-minute strike that broke the deadlock for the Bavarians.

Bayern saw several chances to extend their lead go begging as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the Bavarians. However, Robert Lewandowski made it 2-0 for Die Roten, poking in a second from close range in the 75th minute.

Although substitute Janik Haberer pulled one back for Freiburg deep into stoppage time, his effort proved to be nothing more than a mere consolation.

On that note, here's a look at Bayern Munich player ratings from the game:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Neuer was called upon a few times, and he was remarkably solid throughout the game. The German was comfortable with the ball at his feet, playing as an extra outfield player in the build-up. He racked up seven accurate long balls, most of them to either flank. However, the Bayern Munich custodian couldn't keep a clean sheet.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Hernandez was extremely solid throughout the 90 minutes. He showcased excellent defensive guile and positional awareness to keep Freiburg's attackers at bay throughout the game. He completed 94% of his passes, and made eight defensive interventions.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Sule enjoyed a solid outing, as he dealt with Christian Gunter's threat with ease. He showed excellent positional awareness, read the game brilliantly and played the ball out from the back confidently. Sule completed 69 passes with an 88% accuracy.

Dayot Upamecano - 7.5/10

FC Bayern München vs Sport-Club Freiburg - Dayot Upamecano in action

Upamecano was composed on the ball, and colossal off it. He was vocal in organising his defence, and showcased some excellent buildup play. The centre-half was calm and composed at the back, and dealt with Freiburg's attack well.

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

Davies was brilliant in both attack and defence. He used his blistering pace down the left flank to the fullest, forcing a couple of first-half saves from Mark Flekken. He was also heavily involved in Bayern Munich's second goal. Davies completed four accurate long balls, and completed a game-high six key passes throughout the game.

Joshua Kimmich - 7/10

Highly effective and intelligent in his passing, Kimmich also made a few good driving runs through the middle. He also created a few chances for his teammates, recording three key passes. The midfielder was composed with the ball at his feet, completing 79 passes with an 88% passing accuracy.

Leon Goretzka - 8/10

Goretzka was calm with the ball at his feet ,and aggressive without it. He was industrious in winning the ball a couple of times for Bayern Munich, capping off a sumptuous performance with a well-taken first-half goal. Goretzka managed three key passes, and completed 87% of his total passes.

Thomas Muller - 7.5/10

As has often been the case, Muller was once again the provider of one of Bayern Munich's goals. He assisted Leon Goretzka for Bayern's opening goal. He was elusive in his movement, and picked all the right spaces to exploit Freiburg's defence throughout the game.

Leroy Sane - 7.5/10

As he often does, Sane looked dangerous with the ball at his feet, gliding through challenges, and making space for his teammates. He was a constant threat to Freiburg's goalm with his runs and on-the-ball ability. He made that count, producing the assist for Lewandowski's goal.

Kingsley Coman - 7/10

Coman was direct in his approach, often trying to take his man on at every opportunity. His willingness to run at defenders, coupled with his excellent off-the-ball movement, caused all sorts of problems for the Freiburg defence. However, he was unable to make a telling impact on the outcome of the game.

Robert Lewandowski - 8/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet outing for Lewandowski, who has been on fire for quite some time coming into the game. However, he was the difference-maker, as he poked in a second-half tap-in to help his side claim all three points yet again.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes against Freiburg

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Gnabry came on as a 66th-minute substitute for Kingsley Coman. He made 12 passes during his time on the pitch, out of which ten were accurate. Overall, the winger failed to get involved in the game, though.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

Musiala made very little impact after coming on in the 71st minute. He completed just seven passes, and was hardly involved in the game at all.

Corentin Tolisso - 6/10

Tolisso added a bit if spark to Bayern Munich's midfield after coming on as a 71st-minute substitute for Goretzka. He was calm and composed with the ball at his feet throughout his time on the pitch. The Frenchman completed 16 passes with a 94% accuracy.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - N/A

Choupo-Moting replaced Leroy Sane in the 84th minute. The striker didn't have enough time to make any real impact on the game, though.

Tanguy Nianzou - N/A

Nianzou came on to replace Lucas Hernandez, but didn't play long enough to be rated.

