Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: 5 talking points as listless Blaugrana hit 21-year low | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Barcelona crashed out in the Champions League group stages following another 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bayern Munich. Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala scored the goals to condemn the La Liga giants to Europa League ignominy.

In what was a must-win clash for them, Xavi's troops put up another lackluster display and were no match for their mighty hosts.

With Benfica defeating Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 in the other game, Blaugrana finished third in Group E. Barcelona's defeat meant the La Liga giants failed to reach the competition's knockout stages for the first time since 2001.

Bayern, meanwhile, finished the round with a 100% win record once again, joining Real Madrid as the only sides to have achieved the feat twice.

They will learn their last-16 fate in Monday's draw. Here are the major talking points from the match:

#5 Fans or no fans, Bayern only mean business

Even without the home fans, Bayern weren't lacking in spirit

Due to an unfortunate outbreak of COVID-19 in Bavaria, the match had to be played behind closed doors, much like last season.

But it made no difference to Bayern, who were ruthless as ever and dispatched Barcelona with relative ease.

The match had all the feelings of their 8-2 evisceration of the Catalans last year, for that one was played inside an empty stadium too.

But while there wasn't much drama here, the common denominator was Barcelona's humiliation, with the side suffering another heavy loss.

#4 Muller loves scoring against Barcelona

Barcelona couldn't stop conceding to Muller!

There's something about Barcelona that triggers Thomas Muller, who's made the side his bunnies. Having struck in the Camp Nou reverse in September, Raumdeuter was also on target against them last night as well.

OptaJose @OptaJose 8 - Thomas Müller 🇩🇪 has scored 8 goals in 7 appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League – his most against a single opponent in the competition. Indeed, Müller’s tally of 8 goals is the most of any player against Barça in the history of the European Cup/ #UCL . Nightmare 8 - Thomas Müller 🇩🇪 has scored 8 goals in 7 appearances against Barcelona in the Champions League – his most against a single opponent in the competition. Indeed, Müller’s tally of 8 goals is the most of any player against Barça in the history of the European Cup/#UCL. Nightmare https://t.co/GqZZYgCrna

He's now scored eight goals against the Catalans in seven games, including at least one each in their last four encounters. It goes without saying that Muller is the top-scorer against them in the competition. He's Barcelona's kryptonite.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy