Bayern Munich 3-0 Barcelona: Player ratings as toothless Blaugrana drop down to Europa League | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to the Europa League following a 3-0 hammering in their final group match of the 2021-22 Champions League.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala made it six wins from as many Champions League games this season for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants also enjoyed a perfect group-stage campaign during their treble-winning 2019-20 season.

The Blaugrana needed a win to reach the knockouts unless Benfica failed to beat Dynamo Kyiv. But with the Portuguese side cruising to victory in the other game, Xavi's troops failed to rise up to the challenge in Bavaria.

It was another lacklustre performance from the five-time champions, who bowed in the group stage of the competition for the first time in 20 years. Barcelona will now play in the Europa League, while Bayern Munich will learn their last-16 opponents in Monday's draw.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both Bayern Munich and Barcelona:

Bayern Munich Player Ratings against Barcelona

Bayern made light work of Barcelona.

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

He won't enjoy a more comfortable evening this season in the competition.

Benjamin Pavard - 6.5/10

Ousmane Dembele managed to ruffle his feathers, but Pavard stood tall, and also made four clearances and interceptions apiece.

Dayot Upamecano - 8/10

He dealt with Barcelona's attackers without any hassle.

Niklas Sule - 7/10

Bayern Munich's other centre-back on the night, Sule wasn't tested either, putting on a near-flawless performance.

Alphonso Davies - 8.5/10

Electric, elegant and exquisite, Davies was a class apart on the night. He caused Barcelona all sorts of problems with his sprints down the flanks. Davies also assisted Musiala with a delightful square pass.

Corentin Tolisso - 7.5/10

He bossed the midfield with relative ease, and Barcelona had no answers.

Jamal Musiala - 7.5/10

It was a mature performance from the young Bayern Munich star, who capped off his outing with the Bavarian giants' third of the night.

Kingsley Coman - 7.5/10

The Frenchman breathed fire, storming past every Barcelona player on his way. He also teed up Sane for Bayern's second goal, but squandered a scoring opportunity.

Thomas Muller - 8.5/10

The Raumdeuter never has a poor game against Barcelona, scoring a record eighth Champions League goal against them in seven games. It's the most any player has scored in the competition against the Blaugrana.

In the process, Muller also became the first German, and eighth player overall, to score 50 goals in the Champions League.

Leroy Sane - 8.5/10

He struck a lovely goal to double Bayern's lead in the first period. Sane also dispossessed Dembele with a crunching tackle when the Frenchman approached the box.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

The Polish hitman surprisingly failed to score, but didn't go empty-handed. He set up Muller for Bayern Munich's opener with a looping cross.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes against Barcelona

Marc Roca - 7/10

He didn't enjoy playing against Barcelona while he was at Espanyol. But he certainly had his most comfortable outing against the Blaugrana on Wednesday.

Bouna Sarr - 6/10

He rarely got on the ball during the final 20 minutes of the game he came on for.

Omar Richards - 6.5/10

He was very adventurous, but also got booked once.

Malik Tillmann - 7/10

He burst into a sprint before laying a cross into the box. However, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen comfortably caught it.

Tanguy Nianzou - N/A

Besides some routine passes, Nianzou couldn't impact the game much.

