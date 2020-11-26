Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg: 5 talking points as Bavarians extend their UCL winning streak to 15 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Robert Lewandowski in action against RB Salbzurg
Robert Lewandowski in action against RB Salbzurg
Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Modified 26 Nov 2020, 12:43 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Bayern Munich beat RB Salzburg by three goals to one as they secured a berth for themselves in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the hosts as he slotted one from close range just before half-time.

Bayern Munich doubled their advantage early in the second half thanks to Kingsley Coman, whose shot took a huge deflection off Maximilian Wober.

Leroy Sane headed in Bayern Munich's third of the night to secure all three points for the Bavarians. Meanwhile, Mergim Berisha grabbed RB Salzburg's only goal of the night.

Here are the five major talking points from the match.

#1 Robert Lewandowski's red hot form for Bayern Munich continues

Lewandowski taps it in
Lewandowski taps it in

Robert Lewandowski was silent for the majority of the game but needed just one moment to turn the game in Bayern Munich's favor.

Advertisement

The Poland international opened the scoring for the night as he slotted the ball in after Cican Stankovic had parried Thomas Muller's shot away. Although he was contained well by the visitors, he turned up when his side needed him the most.

With this goal, he took his tally to 71 goals in the UEFA Champions League and moved level with Raul as the competition's third-highest scorer.

#2 Manuel Neuer put in a world-class performance

Manuel Neuer was magnificent between the sticks for Bayern Munich. The Germany international made 10 saves throughout the entirety of the match. Although he failed to register a clean sheet, there was nothing he could have done to save Berisha's effort.

In the opening half, Neuer stood tall to keep his side from going down when Salzburg were dominating the proceedings. In the second half, he ensured that the Bavarians held their advantage even after going a man down. His double save to deny Berisha and Enock Mwepu was just other-worldly.

1 / 2 NEXT
Published 26 Nov 2020, 12:43 IST
UEFA Champions League 2020-21 FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Manuel Neuer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी