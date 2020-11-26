Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Salzburg: Bayern player ratings as champions storm into Round of 16 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Ten-man Bayern Munich beat RB Salzburg 3-1 at home to storm into the Round of 16 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League with two games to spare. Although the visitors were dominant in the opening half in Munich, Robert Lewandowski's close-range opener put Bayern Munich into the lead just before half-time.

The hosts doubled their advantage early on in the second when Kingsley Coman's effort was deflected in by Maximilian Wober. Marc Roca's red card did offer some hope for the visitors, but that was quickly extinguished when Leroy Sane scored Bayern Munich's third of the night to put the issue beyond doubt.

Mergim Berisha scored a consolation goal for Salzburg, but it turned out to be too little too late, as Bayern Munich held on despite their numerical disadvantage to cruise into the knockout round with two games to go.

In the process, the champions won a record 15th Champions League game on the trot.

WE'RE THROUGH! Another W in the #UCL and this one books our place in the knockouts 🙌🎉#MiaSanMia #FCBSAL pic.twitter.com/jaxXfbcT9d — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) November 25, 2020

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Bayern Munich players in the game.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Kingsley Coman celebrates after scoring a goal against Salzburg.

Manuel Neuer - 8/10

Manuel Neuer was fabulous between the sticks for Bayern Munich. The German goalkeeper made some huge saves to deny the visitors on several occasions.

In the opening half, Neuer stood tall to keep his side's citadel intact. In the second, he ensured that Bayern Munich retained their lead even after going a man down. His double save to deny Berisha and Enock Mwepu was magnificent.

WWWW - Through to the next round 🔑

ps: please never talk about another GK because he is the best ever 💯 @Manuel_Neuer @FCBayern pic.twitter.com/xuW0uvt0K6 — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) November 25, 2020

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Benjamin Pavard put in a solid performance at the right-back position. He was convincing offensively as well as defensively for Bayern Munich.

Pavard linked up well with Roca and Serge Gnabry up front. He was a constant threat for Salzburg, as he peppered the visitors' box with crosses galore. He made two clearances, won four duels and made two interceptions.

Jerome Boateng - 7/10

Jerome Boateng put in a strong performance at the back. The Bayern Munich centre-back orchestrated play from the back, completing the most passes in the game (90). Boateng, alongside David Alaba, was quick in negating the threat from Salzburg and was successful in foiling the visitors on most occasions.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Although David Alaba was not at his best in the initial moments of the game, he improved as the game wore on. He grew into the game, winning two tackles, making seven recoveries and winning four duels.

Chris Richards - 6.5/10

Chris Richards put in another compact performance for Bayern Munich, reinforcing his case to be a regular starter for the champions. Although there were moments when he was subjected to tremendous pressure, he made sure Salzburg did not benefit at his expense.

Marc Roca - 6/10

Marc Roca was enjoying a wonderful debut in the UEFA Champions League until he received his marching orders for the night. The Spanish midfielder accumulated two yellow cards, both for fouls on Zlatko Januzovic. Nevertheless, Roca tabled impressive stats, making eight recoveries, winning six duels and making two clearances.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Leon Goretzka put in a massive shift in the centre of the park for Bayern Munich. The German international was solid while defending, winning eight duels, regaining possession six times and making two interceptions. Goretzka also managed to create two chances for Bayern Munich.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Although Serge Gnabry was not at his usual best, he had a decent game for Bayern Munich. He did have his moments but could not produce anything out of them. Gnabry engaged well with the visitors' backline but was largely unsuccessful in breaching it. He came close to scoring in the early minutes, but his volley narrowly missed the top corner.

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

Thomas Muller had a quiet game by his high standards. The Raumdeuter was not quite effective up front, as he failed to create too many chances for Bayern Munich. His only notable contribution in the attacking third was a shot on goal that was parried away by Cican Stankovic before it was slotted in by Lewandowski.

Kingsley Coman - 8/10

Kingsley Coman was one of the most threatening players for Bayern Munich up front. The French international scored in the second half to double his side's advantage on the night, doing so when his shot was deflected in by Maximilian Wober. Moreover, he also set up Leroy Sane's goal with a perfectly-lofted delivery.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

Robert Lewandowski did what he does best. He scored the opening goal of the night to turn the tide in favour of Bayern Munich. The Polish international broke the deadlock to end Salzburg's early ascendancy. Although the visitors did quite a good job in containing him, Lewandowski did create trouble for Salzburg on quite a few occasions.

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Lucas Hernandez - 6.5/10

Lucas Hernandez's introduction to the game saw Bayern Munich imposing themselves more from the left flank. The Frenchman combined well with Sane to create some beautiful passages of play that caused Salzburg problems.

Leroy Sane - 7.5/10

Leroy Sane came on for Gnabry in the 62nd minute and scored Bayern's third of the night to ensure all three points for his side. Sane headed in an inch-perfect delivery from Coman to put the game beyond Salzburg. The German was lively throughout his short stint, trying to produce something every time he had the ball at his feet.

Javi Martinez - 6.5/10

Javi Martinez was sent in to ensure that Salzburg could not stage a comeback. The veteran Spaniard did his job to perfection, as his fresh legs were no match for the tired visitors.

Douglas Costa - 6/10

Douglas Costa did not have much impact on the game.