Bayern Munich 4-0 FC Koln: 3 reasons why the Bavarians won the match

Bayern Munich ran riot in a 4-0 victory over FC Koln

Fresh from their 3-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, Bayern Munich returned to domestic action when they hosted FC Koln in the Bundesliga.

Niko Kovac's men came into the fixture placed 7th place on the league table and were seeking to bounce back from their 1-1 stalemate with RB Leipzig last time out. They did just that, defeating the newcomers by an emphatic scoreline of 4-0.

A brace from Robert Lewandowski saw him go further clear in the race for the Bundesliga Golden Boot, while Philippe Coutinho opened his goal account for the German side from the spot, with Ivan Perisic wrapping proceedings with a strike from the edge of the area in the 73rd minute.

Robert Lewandowski's double means he has scored a remarkable nine league goals from just five matches, while also continuing his streak of having scored in every Bundesliga match so far. He also went on to show great team spirit by allowing Coutinho to take a penalty when he could have done so himself for his second hat-trick of the season.

The victory sees Bayern Munich climb to the top of the league table pending the conclusion of other matches, and in this piece, we shall be highlighting three factors that helped them see off FC Koln.

#3 Their incredible home form

Bayern Munich are almost invisible at home

Bayern Munich are a scary prospect to face anywhere on the planet, and this fear factor is amplified when opposition teams take them on at the Allianz Arena.

To put this in perspective, Bayern Munich have lost just two Bundesliga fixtures at home since the 2016/2017 season, winning 42 of their 54 matches in that time.

Simply put, the Bavarians generally do not lose at home in the league, and it was always going to be a tall order for FC Koln to pull off a shock victory n front of over 60,000 Die Roten fans.

As it happened, there was to be no upset, as Bayern Munich continued their impressive record at home in the league.

