Bayern Munich 4-0 Vfb Stuttgart: 5 talking points as Robert Lewandowski scores a perfect hat-trick | Bundesliga 2020-2021

Bayern Munich beat VfB Stuttgart 4-0 to maintain their four-point lead atop the 2020-21 Bundesliga table, thanks to an imperious Robert Lewandowski hat-trick.

The defending champions were reduced to ten men in the 12th minute of the game when Alphonso Davies was shown a red card for a reckless challenge on Wataru Endo. However, despite their numerical disadvantage, Bayern Munich took charge of proceedings.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute after being set up brilliantly by Serge Gnabry. Minutes later, Gnabry doubled Bayern Munich's lead by capping off a brilliant team move. Less than 60 seconds later, Thomas Muller set up Lewandowski for Bayern Munich's third of the night.

The Polish international grabbed his third of the night to seal his hat-trick before half-time as Bayern Munich continued their march for an unprecedented ninth-consecutive Bundesliga title.

Ten men

Four goals

Three points

Clean sheet



Job well done ✅



🔴⚪ #FCBVfB 4-0 pic.twitter.com/fCxqUFC8a5 — 🏆🏆🏆FC Bayern English🏆🏆🏆 (@FCBayernEN) March 20, 2021

On that note, let us take a look at five talking points from the match.

#1 Bayern Munich impress with their defensive solidity

David Alaba tussles for the ball

Despite getting reduced to ten men early on in the game, Bayern Munich put in a massive shift at the back.

Advertisement

The centre-back duo of Jerome Boateng and Niklas Sule were fabulous, as they foiled every attack that came down the centre. Benjamin Pavard was brilliant on the right flank too.

David Alaba aced the role of a pseudo-left-back after Alphonso Davies was sent off as Bayern Munich registered a creditable clean sheet despite going a man down.

#2 Hansi Flick completes 50 league games in charge of Bayern Munich

Hansi Flick

Bayern Munich's game against VfB Stuttgart was Hansi Flick's 50th in charge of the Bavarian giants in the Bundesliga.

The German's record is quite impressive in the league. He has won 40 games, drawn five and lost five. In this period, Bayern have scored an impressive 151 goals.

Advertisement

In his first 5️⃣0️⃣ Bundesliga games with FC Bayern:



♦️ 40 wins

♦️ 5 draws

♦️ 5 losses

♦️ 151 goals scored



Hansi Flick appreciation post. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4tnJ7HcrUu — 🇺🇸 FC Bayern US 🇨🇦 (@FCBayernUS) March 20, 2021

Incidentally, Flick won the continental treble for Bayern Munich last season.

1 / 2 NEXT