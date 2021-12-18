Bayern Munich 4-0 Wolfsburg: Bavarians player ratings as champions end 2021 on a high | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayern Munich overcame Wolfsburg 4-0 at the Allianz Arena in their final Bundesliga game of the 2021 calendar year.

Goals from Thomas Muller, Dayot Upamecano, Leroy Sane and Robert Lewandowski ensured the Bavarian side finished another glorious year on a high.

It was a relatively even opening stanza, although Muller put the home side in front as early as the seventh minute. The champions upped the ante after the break, with Upamecano and Sane scoring in quick succession early into the second period.

Lewandowski, who didn't enjoy much time and space, was rewarded for his persistence, netting in the 87th minute for his record 43rd league goal of the calendar year.

Bayern have now provisionally moved nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund in the league table.

They will resume the league season on 7 January 2022 with a home game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

The Bayern custodian had a fairly comfortable outing against Wolfsburg but was on hand to make two saves inside the box and end a memorable year with a clean sheet.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Pavard kept his opposite number in check with excellent recoveries while also making nice distributions in the final third.

Dayot Upamecano - 8.5/10

The Frenchman seemed more like a midfielder on the night, venturing further forward to impede Wolfsburg's movements with tackles and showing his range of passing. He finished the game with a pass accuracy of 89% and also bagged a goal on the night.

Lucas Hernandez - 7.5/10

Hernandez was tidy in possession and looked composed all throughout the game.

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

The Road Runner was electric on the night, making three key passes and hounding Wolfsburg for the ball with Terrier-like pressing. He also dealt superbly with Ridley Baku.

Marc Roca - 7/10

Roca provided excellent cover for Bayern's back four and chipped in with a key pass as well.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Musiala looked brighter after playing in a more advanced role after the break, so much so that he assisted Lewandowski for Bayern's fourth of the night.

Gnabry bagged one assist, made three key passes and made three interceptions, capping off a nice all-round performance.

Thomas Muller - 8/10

Muller marked his 400th top-flight appearance in the Bundesliga with Bayern's first goal of the night, a smart tap-in off a rebound, before assisting Upamecano after the break.

Leroy Sane - 8/10

Sane's excellent season continued with another fine performance, testing Wolfsburg all night with his intelligent movement and precocious dribbling skills. He also bagged a goal just minutes after Upamecano had doubled Bayern's advantage.

Robert Lewandowski - 7.5/10

The Polish record-breaker was boxed up for most of the game but made Wolfsburg pay when an opportunity finally showed up. The striker finished the year with 69 goals for club and country!

Substitutes

Marcel Sabitzer - 6.5/10

Sabitzer passed the ball around well and looked to make good recoveries.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6.5/10

Nianzou put in a strong defensive performance, registering one clearance and tackle each.

Bouna Sarr - N/A

Sarr was unable to get involved much.

Omar Richards - 6/10

Richards was lively and adventurous after coming on, notching up one key pass for his side.

Malik Tillman - N/A

Tillman didn't have much time to make an impact.

