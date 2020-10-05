Bayern Munich sealed all three points against Hertha BSC in an enthralling seven-goal thriller this weekend. Robert Lewandowski scored all four goals for his side, as he took his tally to five for the season. Meanwhile, Jhon Cordoba, Matheus Cunha and Jessic Ngankam scored one each for Hertha.

Bayern Munich went into the half-time break with a one-goal lead. It was the second half which saw most of the action though, with six goals being scored. Lewandowski scored early in the second half to double Bayern's advantage.

However, the visitors scored twice in a quick span to level things. The Polish international scored once more to regain Bayern Munich's lead, only to see Ngankam scoring minutes later to level it again at 3-3.

In a twist and turn of events, it was Lewandowski's resilience which got Hansi Flick's men all three points. The 32-year-old struck from the penalty spot late into the stoppage time to seal the game for the hosts.

Here's how each player fared for Bayern Munich:

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a goal

Manuel Neuer: 5/10

Manuel Neuer was a spectator for majority of the first half, but it was the second half which saw him concede three goals. The Bayern Munich 'keeper should have done better to deal with Hertha's opener. Arguably, he could have dealt with Hertha's third goal as well, had he positioned himself well.

Advertisement

Chris Richards: 7/10

Chris Richards enjoyed an impressive outing. The youngster combined effectively with Lewandowski going forward and even set up his second of the night. Richards even set up Muller with a beautiful cross, but it was eventually called off.

Jerome Boateng struggled for entirety of the game and looked uncomfortable from the starting whistle. Additionally, he failed to deal with the duo of Cordoba and Cunha, who scored one each to pull Hertha back into the game.

David Alaba did not have a great game either, going by his standards. He seriously failed to neutralize the threat posed by Hertha's front-line. Alaba had his moments going high up the pitch, but failed to take control of the situation when the visitors pushed through the gears.

Lucas Hernandez: 7/10

Lucas Hernandez put in a massive shift for Bayern Munich. The French international was too strong for the visitors to deal with. Hernandez won 10 duels throughout the night, also making five recoveries and winning two tackles.

Joshua Kimmich: 7/10

Joshua Kimmich was quite instrumental in governing the balance of the game in Bayern Munich's favor. The German maintained the tempo of the game and combined well with Leon Goretzka in the center of the park.

Advertisement

Leon Goretzka: 6/10

Leon Goretzka had a decent game, but he should be doing more to take the workload off of Kimmich's shoulders. The German international was solid while defending, as he won three tackles successfully. However, more is expected of him when transitioning forward.

Serge Gnabry: 7/10

Serge Gnabry put in a firm performance as he combined well with Richards and Thomas Muller up-front. Although he was not up to his usual best, he did set up Lewandowski for Bayern's opener just at the cusp of half-time.

Thomas Muller: 8/10

Thomas Muller was at his natural best as he created eight chances throughout the course of the game. The Raumdeuter sliced the defensive line open with his beautiful vision on various occasions. Moreover, Muller went on to assist Lewandowski for his, and Bayern Munich's third goal of the night.

Alphonso Davies: 7/10

Alphonso Davies started out at the left-wing position due to the injury concerns that have plagued the Bayern Munich squad. The Canadian played his part with perfection, as he was a constant threat going up-front. He completed four dribbles, won nine duels, made seven recoveries and created two chances over the course of the game.

Robert Lewandowski: 10/10

Advertisement

Continuing his red hot form, Robert Lewandowski scored four goals to bag all three points for Bayern Munich. The Polish international was lethal with his striking and gave Hertha BSC's back-line no chance. Lewandowski sealed the game in the dying minutes of the game, coolly scoring from the penalty spot.

Substitutes

Benjamin Pavard: 6/10

Benjamin Pavard came on for Richards in the 65th minute of the game. He did not have much to do for Bayern Munich during his short stay on the pitch.

Corentin Tolisso: 7/10

Corentin Tolisso's introduction to the game re-energized Bayern Munich's midfield, as the Frenchman disrupted Hertha's hold over the game. Tolisso was too much to handle for Hertha's weary defense, as he took charge and provided an outlet for forwards.

Jamal Musiala: 6/10

Jamal Musiala came in for Hernandez, as the Frenchman was already on a yellow card. Musiala did not put a foot wrong during his short span on the field and displayed massive commitment to win every ball.

Niklas Sule: N/A

Did not have an impact for Bayern Munich, as he came on for Davies in the 89th minute of the game.

Javier Martinez: N/A

Came on too late to earn a rating.