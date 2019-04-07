Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: Hits and Flops

Bayern Munich back on top after a 5-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich reclaimed pole position in Bundesliga in the most dominant fashion after swatting Borussia Dortmund aside with five unanswered goals.

A barnstorming opening half saw the hosts plunder as many as four of them to effectively put the tie to bed. Matts Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry all bagged apiece before the Polish hitman doubled his tally in the second half to round off an absolute shellacking.

Dortmund, who had been leading the pack for most of the season, looked far from their title-contending selves as Lucien Favre's side completely imploded in an error-strewn first 45 minutes.

With only six games left, Bayern now lead the standings by a point as Dortmund's title hopes suffer a soul-crushing blow.

Here are the hits and flops from the 100th Der Klassiker:

Hit: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski continued from where he left last time - with another brace

The Bayern Munich sniper came back to haunt his former side with another brace, taking his tally to 20 for the season in Bundesliga, and 16 against the Yellow Submarine in 17 appearances.

He just loves turning up for Der Klassiker. With eight shots in total - four of which were on target - the towering Pole was a constant threat for the visitors. His swift movements in or around the area and ability to latch on to crosses ensured Dortmund were kept on pins and needles throughout.

Lewandowski demonstrated his predatory instincts when he caught Dan-Axel Zagadou off-guard, forced a mistake out of him, and dunked the ball over a hapless Roman Burki to double the advantage early on. He tied his Dortmund markers in knots with his dribbling skills, completing four of his five attempts, and then laid the final nail in the coffin with a fifth in the dying embers.

I amend my statement - he loves devouring the Klassikers.

