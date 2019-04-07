×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: Hits and Flops

Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
74   //    07 Apr 2019, 17:20 IST

Bayern Munich back on top after a 5-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich back on top after a 5-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich reclaimed pole position in Bundesliga in the most dominant fashion after swatting Borussia Dortmund aside with five unanswered goals.

A barnstorming opening half saw the hosts plunder as many as four of them to effectively put the tie to bed. Matts Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Javi Martinez and Serge Gnabry all bagged apiece before the Polish hitman doubled his tally in the second half to round off an absolute shellacking.

Dortmund, who had been leading the pack for most of the season, looked far from their title-contending selves as Lucien Favre's side completely imploded in an error-strewn first 45 minutes.

With only six games left, Bayern now lead the standings by a point as Dortmund's title hopes suffer a soul-crushing blow.

Here are the hits and flops from the 100th Der Klassiker:

Hit: Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski continued from where he left last time - with another brace
Lewandowski continued from where he left last time - with another brace

The Bayern Munich sniper came back to haunt his former side with another brace, taking his tally to 20 for the season in Bundesliga, and 16 against the Yellow Submarine in 17 appearances.

He just loves turning up for Der Klassiker. With eight shots in total - four of which were on target - the towering Pole was a constant threat for the visitors. His swift movements in or around the area and ability to latch on to crosses ensured Dortmund were kept on pins and needles throughout.

Lewandowski demonstrated his predatory instincts when he caught Dan-Axel Zagadou off-guard, forced a mistake out of him, and dunked the ball over a hapless Roman Burki to double the advantage early on. He tied his Dortmund markers in knots with his dribbling skills, completing four of his five attempts, and then laid the final nail in the coffin with a fifth in the dying embers.

I amend my statement - he loves devouring the Klassikers.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Serge Gnabry
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
Football aficionado. Writing enthusiast. Aspiring journalist.
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview: Bundesliga Match Preview, Where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Bayern v Dortmund: The history of Der Klassiker explained
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund have lost their chance to win the Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund legend Patrick Owomoyela to attend ‘Der Klassiker’ live screening in Delhi
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineups: Bundesliga Predicted Lineups and Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Der Klassiker Combined XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
4 Footballers who have played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund since 2000
RELATED STORY
Robert Lewandowski: a journey from Warsaw to Munich
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us