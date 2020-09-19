Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke 04 | Five Talking Points as Bavarian giants pull off biggest opening-day win | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich roared to an emphatic 8-0 home win over hapless Schalke at the Allianz Arena on the opening day of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season.

Serge Gnabry struck a hat-trick while Leon Goretzka, Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane and substitute Jamal Musiala all bagged a goal apiece as the Royal Blues continued their woeful winless run in the league, which now stands at 17 games.

The Bavarian giants were in cruise control after a slow start and never took their foot off the gas, taking the visitors to the cleaners in an absolutely dominant performance to rack up the biggest-ever win on the opening day of the Bundesliga.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from the match:

#1 Serge Gnabry would need some stopping

'Chef' Gnabry is cooking again!

One of the biggest success stories from Bayern Munich's treble-winning campaign last season was Serge Gnabry, the West Brom reject who charted a phenomenal ascent to the football pinnacle following a solid run of form.

With a stunning hat-trick on the opening day of the 2020-21 Bundesliga season, Gnabry showed that he ain't stopping anytime soon. He was sharp as ever, ruthlessly finished off his chances and excellently linked up with new signing Leroy Sane.

Serge Gnabry's game by numbers vs. Schalke:



56 touches

5 recoveries

5 shots

3 shots on target

3 goals

3 tackles made

3 chances created

2 interceptions



1 match ball. 👨‍🍳🎩 pic.twitter.com/edUwJLJbRV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

It took just four minutes for Gnabry to open his account for the season when he expertly evaded his marker to slot into the far post before netting a quickfire brace right after the interval to round off his first Bundesliga hat-trick.

#2 Leroy Sane off to a bright start on his Bayern Munich debut

Leroy Sane was in form against his former side.

Leroy Sane is back with a bang. After four years at Manchester City, the German star returned to the Bundesliga this summer and made an emphatic debut for his new employers Bayern Munich with a wonderful goal and two assists.

The 24-year-old, who started on the right side of a three-man midfield, was a menace throughout with his probing runs into the area and excellent linkup play with Gnabry, something that will only develop as the season progresses.

Leroy Sané's FC Bayern debut by numbers:



100% shot accuracy

5 chances created

2 assists

2 shots

1 goal



Not bad. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/uoxt92zq2h — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 18, 2020

After twice assisting his compatriot in quick succession, Sane then added the icing on the cake by opening his account for Bayern Munich. He ran in behind Schalke's defence and expertly beat goalkeeper Ralph Fahrmann after connecting with Joshua Kimmich's lofted pass.

It was an impressive debut from the young winger by all accounts, and should he maintain this form going forward, Sane will be crucial in guiding Bayern Munich to more silverware this season.