Bayern Munich agree deal in principle for Alexander Nubel

Spain v Germany - 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Final

According to BILD, Bayern Munich have agreed a deal in principle to sign Schalkegoalkeeper Alexander Nubel at the end of the season. The Royal Blues announced earlier today that the 23-year-old would leave next summer upon expiry of his contract and the Bavarians have made their move for the youngster, as they look for Manuel Neuer's long-term heir.

Nubel burst onto the scene last season with eye-catching displays between the sticks for the Gelsenkirchen outfit and made a name for himself as one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers in the planet, after displacing Ralf Fahrmann between the sticks. After David Wagner's appointment at the start of the season, Nubel's was appointed club captain despite being one of the youngest players in the team, a startling example of how highly rated he is.

As per the report, Nubel has agreed a five-year contract with the record Bundesliga champions and will join the club upon expiry of his contract. Although the 23-year-old is expected to be Neuer's understudy, for the time being, he is regarded as the legendary goalkeeper's successor and will eventually replace him upon his retirement in 2023.

Nubel will officially become Bayern player from the 1st of July next year and the Bavarians could make an official announcement in the coming days.