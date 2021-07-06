Bayern Munich chief hopeful Liverpool target will remain at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn is hopeful Liverpool and Chelsea target Kingsley Coman will extend his stay at the club.

Coman has been linked with a move to Liverpool, who are hoping to add more freshness to their attack this summer.

Liverpool, however, are willing to pay only €35 million for Coman, which is lower than Bayern Munich’s €50 million valuation.

The Frenchman’s contract with the club runs until 2023, but his representatives feel he warrants a better contract with improved pay.

Oliver Kahn on Bayern Munich renewals: "We are in talks with Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman. Top players want to be paid accordingly. This is completely normal. We're in very, very good talks, and I am very optimistic." #FCBayern — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) July 5, 2021

Coman is currently behind the likes of Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller and Lucas Hernandez in terms of wages. He wants a deal worth around £300k a week, which would be nearly double of what he is currently earning.

Bayern Munich lost David Alaba on a free transfer a few weeks ago after failing to agree a deal with the Austrian. They do not want a similar situation with some of their other players.

Kahn hopeful Coman will stay and reject Liverpool’s advances

Bayern Munich are pretty rigid when it comes to paying players as they don’t often break their wage structure.

👀 | Liverpool are in contact with Kingsley Coman’s management.



[SPORT1] pic.twitter.com/Fp528w6JaS — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 1, 2021

Kahn has revealed that the club will pay the players depending on their quality and value. He is hopeful both Coman and Leon Goretzka will sign new deals and not leave for Liverpool and Manchester United respectively.

“We’re in talks with [Leon] Goretzka and Coman. Absolute top players want to be paid accordingly, we’re not naive about that. That’s perfectly fine. With us, there is a limit, which is very clearly defined.

“We are in very, very good talks with both players. I am optimistic. We have a great package to offer here. They always have the chance to win big titles with us and can help shape an era,” Kahn said.

Goretzka’s contract situation is a bigger problem for Bayern Munich as he will be a free agent this time next year. The midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester United, who want him to replace Paul Pogba.

