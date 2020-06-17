Bayern Munich v Freiburg prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich entertain Freiburg at the Allianz Arena after being crowned Bundesliga champions.

With two games remaining, Bayern Munich and Hansi Flick will look to cap off a stunning season on a positive note.

Bayern Munich will look to finish the season on a high after sealing the Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich host Freiburg at the Allianz Arena in celebratory mood, after sealing the Bundesliga title with a 1-0 victory against Werder Bremen.

Hansi Flick and co became the first team in the history of the Bundesliga to win the title in eight successive seasons, a commendable achievement by one of the giants of European football.

Freiburg are also coming on the back of a morale-boosting result, as they boosted their hopes of European qualification with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Hertha Berlin.

8 - @FCBayernEN have won the Bundesliga title for the 8th time in a row – in the history of the competition, no other team has ever won more than three Bundesliga titles in a row. Dominance. pic.twitter.com/U1SNOTOECo — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 17, 2020

Christian Streich's men have overachieved this season and will look to finish their league campaign on a high, as they aim to topple the Bundesliga champions. After mathematically sealing the Bundesliga title, Hansi Flick was in a rather defiant mood as he signalled that Bayern Munich will go all out for the remaining two trophies on offer.

Bayern Munich v Freiburg Head-to-Head

Freiburg's last victory against Bayern Munich was in a 2-1 success at the Schwarzwald-Stadion in May 2015. The Bavarian giants have won seven of the last 10 meetings between the two sides in the Bundesliga, including a 3-1 victory in the reverse fixture.

Bayern Munich form guide: W-W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Freiburg form guide: L-D-L-W-D-W

Bayern Munich v Freiburg Team News

Alphonso Davies was sent off for two bookable offences against Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich have no new fitness concerns and could make a few changes to the starting XI after sealing the Bundesliga title in their previous league encounter. Alphonso Davies was sent off in Bayern Munich's previous league encounter, due to which he will serve a one-match suspension.

Niklas Sule has stepped up his recovery from an ACL injury, but the German international is unlikely to feature in the Bundesliga this season. Philippe Coutinho is also expected to be missing once again, as is the case with Thiago Alcantara and Corentin Tolisso.

Robert Lewandowski has 31 league goals to his name so far and the Polish international will look to get closer to Gerd Muller's record of 40 goals in a single season. However, with just two games left to be played, it is unlikely that the 31-year-old will get his name on the record books.

Injuries: Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Alcantara, Corentin Tolisso

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich v Freiburg Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic

Freiburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schwolow, Jonathan Schmid, Philipp Lienhart, Dominique Heintz, Christian Guenter, Roland Sallai, Robin Koch, Nicolas Hoefler, Vincenzo Grifo, Nils Petersen, Gian-Luca Waldschmidt

Bayern Munich v Freiburg Prediction

Bayern Munich have been unstoppable since the restart and have fired on all cylinders on their way to their eighth successive Bundesliga crown. With a spot in Europe up for grabs, Freiburg will look to record a surprise victory at the Allianz Arena.

Robert Lewandowski has 45 (!) goals in all competitions this season 🤖 pic.twitter.com/46gzfsv6l4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 16, 2020

However, the Bundesliga champions head into the game as favourites and should record a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Freiburg