Bayern Munich label their 37-year-old star as football equivalent of cricket icon Virat Kohli

German champions Bayern Munich have described goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as the football equivalent of Indian cricket great Virat Kohli in a viral post on X. The legendary goalkeeper has defined an era of goalkeeping in global football, same with Kohli, who is widely regarded as the greatest batsman of the 21st century.

Kohli, 35, has enjoyed a hugely successful career as a professional cricket player and holds the record for most centuries scored in ODI cricket history. He is also the highest run-scorer in T20 and in Indian Premier League history, and the fourth-highest ever in international cricket, as well.

Manuel Neuer had drawn parallels with Virat Kohli in several ways, including being regarded as the best goalkeeper of his generation. The German goalkeeper was named by the IFFHS as the best goalkeeper for the decade between 2011 and 2020.

Kohli won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and Neuer played a key role for Germany in their FIFA World Cup triumph in 2014. Kohli was also formerly the captain of the Indian cricket national team, as was Neuer of the German football team, until a serious leg injury halted his career, and Ilkay Gundogan was named his replacement.

Neuer joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in 2009, and has amassed 508 appearances for the club. He has kept 241 clean sheets in this period, conceding just 407 goals in Bayern colours.

The club's official X account was, hence, right to compare the 37-year-old to Virat Kohli, who has achieved just as much in his field.

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli is married to Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, and the couple recently welcomed their second child in London. They named the child Akaay, and revealed news of his birth to their fans via a social media post.

As India took on England in the 4th Test match at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, the Indian fans took the opportunity to put Kohli in the spotlight. They held up placards demanding that baby Akaay be handed his debut in the Test match against England.

Virat Kohli did not take part in the Test match against England due to the birth of his son on February 15. He has a daughter Vamika,born in 2021, four years after the couple got married in Italy.

Kohli was initially listed for the first two games of the five-match series against England, but opted out for personal reasons. He then opted out of the entire series and could return to action in the IPL on March 22, as per Hindustan Times.