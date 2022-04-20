Bayern Munich no longer rule out the sale of Barcelona target - Reports

Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich are reportedly (via Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl) prepared to let their leading goalscorer and Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski leave in the summer. The German outfit will not sell him voluntarily but will listen to offers if the striker doesn’t sign an extension this summer (via Christian Falk).

The current The BEST FIFA Men’s Player’s future has been up in the air for a while now. The Poland international has enjoyed a blistering spell in Munich since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014 but is skeptical about signing an extension with Bayern. With Lewandowski’s contract running out in June 2023, the Bundesliga giants risk losing him for free next summer if they don’t get on top of the matter.

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | Bayern Munich no longer rule out selling Lewandowski this summer; they want €40M for him - Pini Zahavi is convinced that FC Barcelona & PSG would be ready to pay that fee.

Last week, Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn claimed (via Bavarian Football Works) that they would not sell the striker in 2022. The aforementioned report, however, claims that there has been a notable change in the club’s stance. As disclosed by Bild’s reporters Altschaffl and Falk, the Bavarians could let the Poland international go for a discounted fee this summer. Unless the Pole signs an extension, the German champions will listen to offers in the range of €40m and above.

Lewandowski’s agent Pini Zahavi believes that both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will be willing to pay the asking amount. A meeting between Bayern’s Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidzic and Zahavi is set to take place (via Tobi Altschaffl) in the month of April.

Robert Lewandowski could give Barcelona the penetration they require under Xavi

In their last four games across all competitions, the Blaugrana have endured two crushing defeats. They were initially knocked out of the Europa League by Eintracht Frankfurt. Then, they were humbled at Camp Nou by the relegation-threatened Cadiz. In both games, Barcelona created plenty of chances, but could not make them count.

Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are the Catalonian’s only two natural options down the middle. While Depay has been wildly inconsistent this term, Aubameyang, too, has not been as clinical lately.

Barça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. Bayern have received no communication from Robert Lewandowski and still want him to stay. He’s well informed on Barcelona by asking some players, Xavi wants himBarça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. Bayern have received no communication from Robert Lewandowski and still want him to stay. He’s well informed on Barcelona by asking some players, Xavi wants him 🇵🇱 #FCBBarça are in contact with his agent, Lewandowski asks for a three year deal - but nothing has been agreed yet. https://t.co/Bx2SavTta6

Lewandowski, who has scored 47 goals in 42 games this season, could once again make the Blaugrana a La Liga contender next season. If Xavi manages to make Lewandowski his team’s focal point, we won’t be surprised to see him give Karim Benzema a run for his money. The next few months are set to be crucial for the player and his suitors in Spain.

Edited by Diptanil Roy