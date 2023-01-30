Bayern Munich make €60 million offer to sign Real Madrid star but La Liga giants set mammoth price-tag: Reports

Bayern Munich have approached Real Madrid with a proposal to acquire French central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga for €60 million. However, according to El Nacional, their offer was declined as Los Blancos are seeking a higher fee of €100 million.

Madrid are intent on securing the services of Jude Bellingham for the upcoming season, which has cast doubt on Camavinga's future at the club.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Camavinga: "I've already played at LB in the World Cup, so I'm here to help and give my all for this club." #rmalive 🎙| Camavinga: "I've already played at LB in the World Cup, so I'm here to help and give my all for this club." #rmalive https://t.co/ugfTPwqmCu

Camavinga, a player eager to secure a starting position, may consider leaving Real Madrid if the arrival of Bellingham threatens his chances of doing so. The club are aware of this possibility and will not allow Camavinga to depart until they have secured Bellingham. This is because they do not want to lose one of the most highly regarded young talents in European football.

Bayern Munich's pursuit of Camavinga may not come to fruition, as they are unwilling to pay more than €60 million for the transfer. Conversely, Los Blancos considers Camavinga to be a valuable asset and are reluctant to sell him for less than €100 million euros.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Real Madrid has REJECTED multiple approaches for Eduardo Camavinga in the summer & winter transfer window. #rmalive | Real Madrid has REJECTED multiple approaches for Eduardo Camavinga in the summer & winter transfer window. @abc_es 🚨| Real Madrid has REJECTED multiple approaches for Eduardo Camavinga in the summer & winter transfer window. @abc_es #rmalive https://t.co/5sFb6NCX1P

The trajectory of Camavinga's career hinges on the resolution of Bellingham's transfer and the bids received from other teams during the upcoming transfer window. However, if a club were to make a substantial offer of €100 million for the French player, Real Madrid may reevaluate their position.

As of now, it appears that Camavinga will stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu for the remainder of the season, with a reassessment of his situation set to occur in the summer.

Real Madrid considering Antonio Conte as manager to replace Carlo Ancelotti

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid are considering the possibility of hiring Italian Antonio Conte as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement. Ancelotti has struggled to replicate his fine performances from last season in this campaign and that has led to his compatriot being considered as a possible replacement as manager of the club.

Conte had previously been courted by Los Blancos, but those approaches failed to materialize into his hiring. He looks to be in the final stages of his relationship with his current employers Tottenham Hotspur, with the Italian manager frequently casting doubts on his future in North London.

Madrid will hope to get their man in the event that they part ways with current head coach Carlo Ancelotti and will be closely monitoring his situation as the season progresses. Nevertheless, with about half of the campaign left to play, a serial winner like Ancelotti should never be written off.

The four-time Champions League winner could easily make every discussion about replacing him pointless by retaining the league and European crowns he won last season.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes