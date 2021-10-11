Bayern Munich monitoring several Barcelona star due to Catalans’ financial state: Reports

During the summer transfer window of 2021, Barcelona president-elect Joan Laporta was forced to sell several team assets. It included stars like Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. Clubs like Bayern Munich are looking to capitalize upon this situation even further by buying more players from Barcelona.

The situation is a tricky one for Barcelona. While they are not keen to sell players, the money that comes from the sales are actually helping the club readjust their finances. Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping a close eye on Barça's financial woes and are interested in several of their players, according to SPORT.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🚨🚨[ @tjuanmarti 🥇] | The club should pay attention because Bayern Munich are interested in some Barcelona players. The German club knows what the financial situation of the FCB is and they have a very tempting sporting project. More details…⤵️ 🚨🚨[ @tjuanmarti🥇] | The club should pay attention because Bayern Munich are interested in some Barcelona players. The German club knows what the financial situation of the FCB is and they have a very tempting sporting project. More details…⤵️ https://t.co/X8Yd6d025p

This, on the other hand, comes as no surprise. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have competed for various players in recent years. Sergino Dest is the most recent example of this. He picked the La Liga giants over Bayern Munich, rejecting the greater offer.

Furthermore, after the 2019/20 season, the Bavarians were linked with Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman had a poor start to life at Barcelona, and the then Champions League holders wanted to capitalize on Barça’s financial vulnerability. Pedri, too, was linked with a move to the Bundesliga almost as soon as he joined Barcelona.

Bayern Munich consider Barcelona's Ter Stegen as Neuer's replacement

Ter Stegen in action for FC Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen is another player that could be on Julian Nagelsmann's wish list. The shot-stopper was on Bayern's radar several years ago as a potential replacement for Manuel Neuer. He may be the ideal short-term solution until they can find a long-term replacement.

Those four, as well as other talented players like Gavi, are likely to be on Bayern's radar. All of them, however, come with hefty release clauses. While signing Ter Stegen will be relatively easier than signing de Jong or Pedri, it will almost certainly come with a hefty transfer price.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) Bayern are closely monitoring the situation of Barcelona and it’s players, should an important player decide to leave Spain for a new challenge in the near future. Although, nothing too serious as of yet. @tjuanmarti #Transfers 🔴🔎 (🌕) Bayern are closely monitoring the situation of Barcelona and it’s players, should an important player decide to leave Spain for a new challenge in the near future. Although, nothing too serious as of yet. @tjuanmarti #Transfers 🔴🔎

Also Read

This is the first of many transfer reports that will follow until June about how financially stronger teams want Barcelona's players. And don't be shocked if Joan Laporta and the rest of the team try to balance some of these offerings for fan favorites. If these claims are true, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri should be placed on the non-transferable list.

The two might dominate Barcelona's midfield for years to come. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, on the other hand, is a replaceable player. Barcelona should make the most of any and all proposals for the German, with Inaki Pena waiting in the wings and someone like Andre Onana available on a free transfer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy