Bayern Munich name Hansi Flick as their manager until the end of the season

Shashi Choudhary News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST

Hansi Flick has the backing of Bayern's upper echelon

The reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have decided to appoint interim boss Hansi Flick as their head coach until the end of 2019-20 season. Club's chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge earlier today said:

“We at FC Bayern are very satisfied with Hansi Flick’s work. Under him as head coach, the on-field development has been outstanding, both in terms of the quality of our play and the results achieved."

With the announcement, Bayern have opted against bringing Mauricio Pochettino at the helm and stick with Flick who in all honesty has done a very good job so far. Bayern Munich are the only team in the league to win their last 3 league games and the Bavarians have also cut down RB Leipzig's lead at the top to just 4 points.

The decision of Flick's long-term appointment seems apt given the upcoming winter break. That will give both the club and the manager enough time to plan their second half of the season.

Leroy Sane seems like a certain transfer waiting to happen in January as the German winger has his heart set on a move to Allianz Arena. Flick and the senior Bayern officials have approved the move, the only hindrance being Manchester City's €120 million asking fee.

Whether Sane joins Bayern Munich in January or not, it seems clear that Hansi Flick has the full backing of the club and they are ready to wait until the end of this season and then take a call on their next managerial appointment.

Pep Guardiola to re-join Bayern Munich?

Certain sections of the media are speculating that Guardiola my return to Bayern

A section of the media is pushing a story where Pep Guardiola is not happy at Manchester City after becoming the second-best team in England this season. Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have exposed Manchester City's squad strength and Pep is not pleased with it.

It is understood that Guardiola could leave City at the end of this season with Bayern Munich and Barcelona both open to the idea of their former manager returning to the club.

Although it may be too early to speculate, Guardiola's return to Bundesliga cannot be ruled out especially now with Bayern not deciding to bring in a big-name manager and instead are standing by Hansi Flick. Perhaps Bayern are playing the waiting game here and may push for Guardiola in the summer.