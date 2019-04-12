×
Bayern Munich News: Club stars reportedly involved in a fist fight during training

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
20   //    12 Apr 2019, 20:16 IST

Bayern Superstars Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski reportedly had a fistfight during training
Bayern Superstars Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski reportedly had a fistfight during training

What's the news?

Bayern Munich stars Robert Lewandowski and Kingsley Coman reportedly had a fist fight in training ahead of the Bavarians match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday.

In Case You Didn't Know

Bayern Munich is leading the Bundesliga table by a single point ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund after they thrashed their rivals 5-0 last weekend.

Heart of the Matter

Bayern Munich were training ahead of their match against Fortuna Dusseldorf on Sunday when the two superstars reportedly had a fist fight.

According to the Bild, a comment made by Robert Lewandowski towards Coman, which reportedly angered the Frenchman, sparked the brawl between the two stars. It is believed that punches were thrown by both the parties after they traded verbal insults.

Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng were reportedly among the Bayern superstars to break the pair after the pair refused to bow down.

Surprisingly Bayern manager Niko Kovac allowed the duo to continue training instead of directing both of them to the dressing room.

With just 6 matches remaining this news will come as a big blow to the fans of the German side as they look to clinch their seventh successive league title after spending most of the time behind Borussia Dortmund this season.

Niko Kovac will need the settle the dispute and bring back harmony amongst his star performers if they are to extend their lead on Sunday.

What's Next?

Bayern Munich will travel to Duesseldorf on Sunday as they face Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Merkur Spiel-Arena knowing that a win could see them going back to the top or extending their lead at the top depending on the result of the Borussia Dortmund v Mainz match that is scheduled to be held on Saturday.

