Bayern Munich News: Karl-Heinze Rummenigge confirms Hansi Flick will remain in charge amidst Arsene Wenger rumours

Karl-Heinze Rummenigge has insisted that the club will persist with caretaker manager Hansi Flick for the time being, as they continue to look for a Head Coach to take over the reins from Niko Kovac.

Although it looked like Kovac's job was safe for the time being despite a series of underwhelming results, the Bavarians parted company with the Croatian tactician after a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt. Assistant manager Flick was appointed on an interim basis and the club indicated that their search for a new manager could continue into the international break.

The likes of Erik ten Hag and Jose Mourinho were reportedly amongst the candidates considered, but Arsene Wenger is reportedly the front-runner for the job as the legendary Frenchman is well acquainted with the Bayern hierarchy.

"I have known Franz Beckenbauer, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness for 40 years. The success of this club has been built on exceptional competency, honesty, discretion and simplicity. We always told the truth between all of us when it was necessary."

The former Arsenal boss confirmed that he is currently in negotiations with the Bavarian giants and two parties could come to a decision in the coming days.

"They asked me if I would be interested because they are looking for a coach. I told him 'I haven't thought about it, I need some time to have a think about it'. We decided together we will talk next week because I am in Doha until Sunday night. This is the true story."

Speaking in the wake of Bayern's stunning 4-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the Der Klassiker, Rummenigge confirmed that Flick will remain in charge for the time being as they continue their search for a permanent manager.

"We will work with Hansi Flick until further notice. I have respect for Arsene. We will call him and clear things up. I don't want to stress him."

The record German champions could make an appointment during the international break and Wenger is expected to make his decision imminently.