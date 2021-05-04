Bayern Munich offered the chance to sign Liverpool midfielder - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly offered Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to Bayern Munich. Wijnaldum's contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to German outlet AZ, Bayern Munich were offered the chance to sign Wijnaldum. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months where he could reunite with former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

Georginio Wijnaldum has been a key player for Liverpool since joining the club from Newcastle United in 2016. He was a vital member of the Liverpool squad that won the Champions League in 2018-19 and the club's first-ever Premier League title last season.

Wijnaldum's work rate and his knack for scoring important goals have made him a fan favorite at the club. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly desperate to keep hold of the midfielder this summer. The Dutchman, however, is yet to agree to a new contract with Liverpool.

Barcelona are reportedly monitoring Wijnaldum's contract situation at Liverpool. Ronald Koeman has reportedly shortlisted Wijnaldum as one of his top transfer targets. The Dutch manager was eager to sign the midfielder last summer but would prefer to get him on a free transfer at the end of this season.

Recent reports suggest that Bayern Munich have been offered the chance to sign Wijnaldum. The European champions have been described as 'appreciating to the player' but could sign a young alternative this summer.

Bayern Munich could prefer a move for Florian Neuhaus over Georginio Wijnaldum

Bayern Munich have always been a club renowned for signing and promoting young German players. The Bavarians have signed several talents in recent seasons and developed them into top-quality professionals. The Bavarian club also have a knack for poaching players from their domestic rivals, making their quest for Neuhaus particularly scary for Borussia Mönchengladbach.

In recent seasons, the likes of Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry and Alphonso Davies have formed the core of the Bayern Munich team. The team prefers to sign younger talents. The club will therefore look to sign Florian Neuhaus instead of Georginio Wijnaldum.

The 24-year-old Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder has been one of the standout players in the Bundesliga this season and is likely to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.