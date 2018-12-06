Bayern Munich president reveals why the club didn't sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

What's the story?

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has revealed why the Bundesliga side did not make a move to get former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo over the summer.

In case you didn't know...

Following a nine-year stint at the Bernabeu, the Portuguese forward moved away from Real Madrid to join Serie A giants Juventus in a staggering €100 million transfer this summer.

The former Manchester United star was the driving force at the club, helping them to four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies.

The Portuguese departed the club owing to certain disagreements he faced with club president Florentino Perez but he left as a legend, having cemented his place in Real Madrid as their all-time top scorer.

Since then, Ronaldo has been breaking records in the Serie A, having netted eleven times for the Bianconeri so far this season.

Teammate Giorgio Chiellini has recently revealed the impact of the forward in the team saying (via Goal), "He works in a way that we lacked before. He gives conviction to his environment. For example, Pirlo gave it to us in Italy and now Ronaldo is giving it to us on an international level."

"He’s a player who improves the whole team around him. He’s also filled the personality void left by Buffon’s farewell. It was like he’d never left."

"He’s crucial on and off the field. We elevate each other, highlighting our strengths. Our qualities come to the fore with people like him."

The heart of the matter

Bayern chief Hoeness has now revealed why the club did not try to bring the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Bundesliga over the summer.

He revealed that the club did not try to sign him because of his exorbitant price and his age, adding that they would have been happy to sign him when he was 24.

Hoeness said (via Marca), "We would have paid that amount for him with our eyes closed if he was 24 years old but he's 33."

What's next?

Bayern's loss is now Juventus' victory as the Portuguese has been phenomenal for the side, helping the club to one of their best starts.

Juventus will next face Inter Milan in a Serie A clash on Saturday.

