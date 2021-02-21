Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Bayern Munich: 5 talking points as defending champions succumb to shock defeat 

A spirited first-half effort from hosts Eintracht Frankfurt saw them get the better of league leaders Bayern Munich in a Saturday-evening Bundesliga fixture.

The win meant the hosts stayed in fourth place as they target a return into Europe's elite.

On the other hand, despite the result, the Bavarians continue to occupy the top spot. But a win for second-placed RB Leipzig could potentially reduce that lead to just two points.

Heading into the game, Frankfurt's coach made three changes as star forward Luka Jovic made a much-deserved return to the starting line-up.

Bayern coach Hansi Flick made three changes too as Joshua Kimmich and Jerome Boateng were reinstated following the dramatic 3-3 draw at home to relegation threatened Arminia Bielefeld.

Most of the hype surrounding this match was built on what happened the previous year. The European Champions recieved a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Frankfurt which led to the ouster of manager Niko Kovac.

And given how this game began, most fans would have been bracing for a repeat.

Bayern held a slight edge in terms of gameplay, but it was Frankfurt banging in the goals as the scoreline read 2-0 in their favour at halftime.

Daichi Kamada was causing havoc off the counter – he opened the scoring and then set up teammate Amin Younus.

Kevin Trapp made some fine saves later on to round off a near-perfect half for the hosts.

The second half saw a marked improvement from Bayern Munich, as they piled on the pressure while the hosts tried to keep their shape.

The new-found tempo finally gave way as Robert Lewandowski met Leroy Sane's cross with a classic tap-in finish.

The visitors finally had something to build on in the hope of an epic comeback, but it was the hosts who had the last laugh. Frankfurt were quite clinical, solid and organised to prevent any further damage.

On that note, we take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5 Bayern's defensive fratalities

In the two matches they've played post the Club World Cup triumph, Bayern Munich have shipped in five goals.

While this may seem shocking for a side of such pedigree, the reality is far from that. An experienced but ageing centre-back pairing of Jerome Boateng and David Alaba is their first choice.

To follow that up are Niklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez, who are not really amongst the young brigade anymore.

Add in an inconsistent Benjamin Pavard and newbie Bouna Sarr, and that is a recipe for disaster.

While a stellar Manuel Neuer has had some good showings and Alphonso Davies is one exception to this on a whole, it is evident that coach Hansi Flick needs to sort the conundrum in defence out.

#4 Luka Jovic isn't finished just yet

Known more nowadays for his terrible year-and-a-half-long stint at Real Madrid than his heroics in the 2019/20 season, the Serbian striker certainl seems to have some unfinished business.

And the results are there to see, with Frankfurt presently on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Bundesliga ever since his arrival.

Luka Jovic coming off the bench vs Schalke

Although since scoring twice on his return against Schalke, Jovic hasn't added to the count. But that is no reason to overlook the team player in him as the likes of Andre Silva, Amin Younus, Evan N'Dicka and Daichi Kamada have benefitted immensely.

A collision in the 66th minute meant that Jovic was taken off, with fans still awaiting an official word from the club at the time of writing.

The 23-year old is certainly making up for lost time at the Bernabeu as his side sit fourth in the Bundesliga standings and are poised to make a return to the Champions League.