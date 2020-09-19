Bayern Munich 8-0 Schalke: Bavarians' Player Ratings as they destroy opponents on opening day | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich got their Bundesliga title defence off to the perfect start, with an 8-0 dismantling of Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

Serge Gnabry opened the scoring for Hansi Flick's side, with a stunning left-footed finish, after a great ball over the top from Joshua Kimmich. Leon Goretzka made it two with a neat finish, while a Roberto Lewandowski penalty sent Bayern into half-time with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the second half with two quickfire strikes, as David Wagner's side had no answer to the relentless intensity and quality that Bayern were able to produce.

Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane also managed to get on the scoresheet, with the latter registering a goal and two assists on his Bayern Munich debut.

Even 17-year-old Jamal Musiala got on the scoresheet late on, as Bayern turned on the style, as Schalke were given a footballing lesson.

Here's how each player fared for the Bavarians.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6/10

He made a straightforward stop in the early exchanges before Bayern scored their opener, and was then a spectator as his side racked up the goals.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

A solid performance from Pavard, if unspectacular. Schalke were overpowered by what was happening in their own defensive third, so they provided barely any penetration.

Jerome Boateng - 7/10

Boateng made a few excellent interventions in the first half, and was instrumental in ensuring that Bayern kept their clean sheet intact.

Niklas Sule - 6/10

Sule had a couple of iffy moments, and nearly put one past his own net, when he didn't clear well enough from a free-kick, but these are more valuable minutes in his legs at the start of the season.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

With Alphonso Davies ruled not fit enough to start, Lucas got his chance, and had a very solid game at left-back. Like Pavard, he didn't have to do anything spectacular, and he didn't really.

Joshua Kimmich - 8/10

In his first game after taking the no.6 shirt from Thiago Alcantara, Kimmich produced a performance his predecessor would've enjoyed. He was excellent at controlling the tempo, and the passing range was outstanding, as exemplified by his lofted pass for Gnabry's first goal.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

He got himself a goal on opening day as well, and set the tone in midfield with his intensity and running that overpowered Schalke.

Serge Gnabry - 10/10

What better way to start the new season than with a hat-trick? Gnabry is a player on top of his game, and with the addition of Sane, the dual threat will only cause fear in opposition minds.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller had one of his quieter games, and yet got himself a goal. Lewandowski's brilliant assist, and Fahrmann's terrible attempt to save the shot did help though.

Leroy Sane - 9/10

A terrific Bayern Munich debut for Sane. He finished with a goal and two assists, but most importantly, he showed that he belonged straightaway in the Bayern side, and that the game didn't pass him by.

Robert Lewandowski - 7/10

It was really not one of his best games overall, but he scored in an opening day fixture for the fifth year running. He also set up Muller's goal with a magical Rabona, as it became clear how easy it all was for Bayern. +

Substitutes

Corentin Tolisso - 6/10

Important minutes in the legs for Tolisso, who will play a more prominent role in midfield for Bayern this season, with Thiago having left for Liverpool.

Michael Cuisance - 6/10

Like with Tolisso, Cuisance also has a big opportunity in these early games to impress Flick and stake a claim for a more regular starting spot.

Chris Richards - 6/10

The youngster had a taste of Bundesliga football again, and it couldn't have been in a more relaxed environment.

Jamal Musiala - 7/10

Even the 17-year-old Englishman got on the scoresheet! Schalke's embarrassment was complete when Musiala slotted home in the 81st minute.

Joshua Zirkzee - N/A

He barely had any time on the pitch to make a big impact.