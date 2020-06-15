Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski almost joined Real Madrid, reveals ex-agent

Robert Lewandowski had the oppurtunity to choose between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich back in 2013.

Bayern Munich are just one win away from lifting their eighth successive Bundesliga title.

The Bayern Munich striker could have made a move to Real Madrid in 2013.

Robert Lewandowski is perhaps one of the best strikers in the world at the moment. The Polish striker has played a total of 318 fixtures for Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund and has scored a total of 232 goals.

Lewandowski single-handedly took his team past Real Madrid in 2013 UEFA Champions League fixture between Los Blancos and Borussia Dortmund. The former Dortmund striker scored four goals against Real Madrid in a 4-1 victory, helping his side cruise past Los Blancos into the finals of the Champions League.

Lewandowski was one of the key factors in Dortmund's dream run to the UCL finals in 2013

His performance against Real Madrid, attracted a lot of attention from Florentino Perez, as Los Blancos boss was quite impressed with his game.

Cezary Kucharski, the former agent of Robert Lewandowski, spoke to Futbolownia's youtube channel where he discussed how he managed to sign a better contract for his client by using Real Madrid's interest as a bartering chip.

Real Madrid could have signed Lewandowski in 2013

Real Madrid wanted Robert Lewandowski as a substitute for Karim Benzema

Cezary Kucharski shared his experience on his meeting with the Bayern Munich delegation after he told them about Lewandowski's interest in joining Real Madrid.

"Madrid's economic conditions were better. The key was that it would not be number one. It would not have been a good move to go there as Benzema's replacement"

Advertisement

He then continued on how he used Real Madrid's interest to attract a bigger offer from Bayern Munich.

‼️🚨🇵🇱 Cezary Kucharski [former agent of Lewandowski]: Who except Bayern Munich was most determined to sign Lewandowski? Real Madrid. I told him: Robert, I have a contract offer from Real Madrid. The financial conditions were wonderful, better than in Bayern... [thread] pic.twitter.com/9ZcyZ0MAxe — Rafał (@madridreigns) June 13, 2020

"The contract with Bayern was closed, but after the game against Madrid, in which he scored four goals, I wanted to give him a better one ."

The former agent then added,

"Two weeks before the signing was confirmed, I said that he had changed his mind and was going to Real Madrid. Back at Bayern Munich they were angry and I heard unpleasant words. But Hoeness resisted the pressure, convinced the board and added 25 million to the contract "

‼️🚨🇵🇱 Cezary Kucharski: Of course, I knew that Lewandowski would win the competition against Karim, but the indisputable status of Benzema meant that I could not allow him to sign for Madrid. pic.twitter.com/cQacF0WBOB — Rafał (@madridreigns) June 13, 2020

Bayern Munich inch closer to Bundesliga crown

Bayern Munich are just one step away from winning their consecutive 8th title.

Bayern Munich are just three-points away from claiming their eighth successive Bundesliga title. The Bavarians are at the top of the points table with 73 points with just three games left to play and are one win away from mathematically sealing the deal.

The German champions have maintained a seven-point margin between themselves and Borussia Dortmund, who are currently occupy second position on the table with 66 points from 31 games.

Robert Lewandowski has been in terrifying form this season and the Polish striker has already scored 45 goals in 39 appearances for Bayern Munich this season. The former Dortmund man will be raring to go once again, as he prepares to take on relegation strugglers Werder Bremen later this week.

Lewandowski is regarded as one of the greatest strikers of this generation and has shown no signs of slowing down, as he continues to bang in the goals for club and country.