Bayern Munich superstar wants Barcelona move as priority to reunite with Robert Lewandowski: Reports

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich wants to join Barcelona in the summer. The German midfielder is reportedly unhappy with the Bavarians' hierarchy and is willing to reunite with Robert Lewandowski under Xavi Hernandez.

Joshua Kimmich has established himself as a Bayern Munich legend over the years since he made his debut for the club in 2015. He has made 345 appearances for the Bavarians to date and has scored 40 goals. Moreover, he has also won 19 trophies with the Bundesliga leaders, including seven league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

However, as per El Nacional, Kimmich is no longer happy at the club. The 28-year-old is allegedly disappointed with the Bayern owners after they decided to fire Julian Nagelsmann for Thomas Tuchel despite his wishes against the move. Kimmich also wants a new challenge and has no plans of renewing his contract which expires in 2025.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with Kimmich, however, it is reported that his number one choice would be Barcelona.

It has been reported that Joshua Kimmich would relish the prospect of reuniting with Robert Lewandowski under Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. Lewandowski and Kimmich played together for seven seasons at Bayern Munich, winning all possible trophies at club level.

Kimmich would be an ideal replacement for Sergio Busquets, who announced he would be leaving the Blaugrana at the end of the season. He is also capable of playing at right-back if needed.

The only potential stumbling block would be Bayern Munich's unwillingness to sell Kimmich. According to a statement from Fabrizio Romano today (May 17), Kimmich is deemed 'untouchable' by the club and is not on the market this summer.

Barcelona considering signing highly rated Feyenoord right-back: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly considering signing 22-year-old Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida in the summer transfer window.

The Blaugrana will be looking to add squad depth in the summer to challenge in all competitions next season. One position Xavi will be looking to strengthen is the right-back role. The club do not have a reliable option there, often banking on the likes of Sergi Roberto, Jules Kounde and Ronald Araujo to deputize in the position.

According to Barca Universal, Barcelona are keeping tabs on Dutch right-back Geertruida. He is renowned for his speed and attacking abilities, and has scored 15 goals in nearly 150 appearances to date. He helped Feyenoord win the Eredivisie this season.

Geertruida is contracted with Feyenoord until 2025, so signing him could financially be a challenge for the La Liga champions.

