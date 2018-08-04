Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bayern CEO denies interest in player, Vidal transfer to Barcelona confirmed, and more: 3rd August 2018

Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
223   //    04 Aug 2018, 04:25 IST

Eintracht Frankfurt Cup Gala - DFB Cup Final 2018
Niko Kovac set to stamp his authority on the Bayern team

Bayern Munich CEO denies interest in Anthony Martial

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Anthony Martial is not a transfer target for the record Bundesliga champions. Martial is expected to depart Manchester United soon and many believed that an offer to swap the Frenchman with Jerome Boateng was also in place. All speculations have been laid to rest now.

Bayern already have Kingsley Coman, Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery, Muller and James Rodriguez as options for the flanks and with 17-year-old Alphonso Davies also ready to join the club this January, the competition for places is severe and Bayern could do well without Martial.

Barcelona have confirmed the imminent signing of Arturo Vidal

After signing Leon Goetzka from Schalke on a Bosman free transfer, Vidal was seemingly the first player who was set to receive the axe as Bayern have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal. Having a player such as Vidal will add to the confusion in the dressing room and cause distress among the Bayern players due to lack of playing time.

And after a lot of discussions, Barcelona have finally agreed on a deal to bring Vidal to Camp Nou and they have also announced it on their official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet from Barcelona's official Twitter account:

This acquisition makes Barcelona outright contenders for the treble this upcoming season. Madrid are yet to buy players to fill the huge void left by Ronaldo and no other team have the stability that Barca has in their squad right now. The deal is set to be announced in the coming days.

Bayern boss rejects Benjamin Pavard transfer

With Jerome Boateng seemingly moving towards the exit door a Bayern, media outlets were filled with rumors linking Bayern to new central defenders and World up champions, Benjamin Pavard was the first on the list. But Bayern boss, Niko Kovac has rejected the transfer. He said:

"No. We have Hummels, we have Süle, we have Martinez, who can play in the central defense, also Alaba, and another two youth players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards. That’s a lot of quality."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester United FC Bayern Munich Football Arturo Vidal Anthony Martial Barcelona Transfer News Bayern Munich Transfer News Leisure Reading
Adithya Velaayudham
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
5 Players who could leave Bayern Munich in the summer
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Kenedy linked with a move to...
RELATED STORY
Report: Vidal Has Reportedly Agreed to Terms Over Inter...
RELATED STORY
3 players Bayern Munich could sign
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona hijack another transfer as Bayern...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga transfer news: Bayern eye a move for La Liga...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich provide update on Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
3 signings who could enable Bayern Munich win the...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Bayern Munich superstar offered to Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Bundesliga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
25 Aug BAY HOF 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hoffenheim
25 Aug HER NUR 07:00 PM Hertha BSC vs Nürnberg
25 Aug WER HAN 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Hannover 96
25 Aug FRE EIN 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt
25 Aug WOL SCH 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Schalke 04
25 Aug FOR AUG 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Augsburg
25 Aug BOR BAY 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen
26 Aug MAI STU 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Stuttgart
26 Aug BOR RB- 09:30 PM Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us