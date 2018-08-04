Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bayern CEO denies interest in player, Vidal transfer to Barcelona confirmed, and more: 3rd August 2018

Adithya Velaayudham FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 04 Aug 2018, 04:25 IST

Niko Kovac set to stamp his authority on the Bayern team

Bayern Munich CEO denies interest in Anthony Martial

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Anthony Martial is not a transfer target for the record Bundesliga champions. Martial is expected to depart Manchester United soon and many believed that an offer to swap the Frenchman with Jerome Boateng was also in place. All speculations have been laid to rest now.

Bayern already have Kingsley Coman, Arjen Robben, Frank Ribery, Muller and James Rodriguez as options for the flanks and with 17-year-old Alphonso Davies also ready to join the club this January, the competition for places is severe and Bayern could do well without Martial.

Barcelona have confirmed the imminent signing of Arturo Vidal

After signing Leon Goetzka from Schalke on a Bosman free transfer, Vidal was seemingly the first player who was set to receive the axe as Bayern have a plethora of midfielders at their disposal. Having a player such as Vidal will add to the confusion in the dressing room and cause distress among the Bayern players due to lack of playing time.

And after a lot of discussions, Barcelona have finally agreed on a deal to bring Vidal to Camp Nou and they have also announced it on their official Twitter account.

Here is the tweet from Barcelona's official Twitter account:

❗[BREAKING NEWS] Agreement with Bayern Munich for the transfer of @kingarturo23 https://t.co/znSDr6c0VM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 3, 2018

This acquisition makes Barcelona outright contenders for the treble this upcoming season. Madrid are yet to buy players to fill the huge void left by Ronaldo and no other team have the stability that Barca has in their squad right now. The deal is set to be announced in the coming days.

Bayern boss rejects Benjamin Pavard transfer

With Jerome Boateng seemingly moving towards the exit door a Bayern, media outlets were filled with rumors linking Bayern to new central defenders and World up champions, Benjamin Pavard was the first on the list. But Bayern boss, Niko Kovac has rejected the transfer. He said:

"No. We have Hummels, we have Süle, we have Martinez, who can play in the central defense, also Alaba, and another two youth players, Lukas Mai and Chris Richards. That’s a lot of quality."