Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarian giants join chase for Giovani Lo Celso

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Rumors
25   //    19 Jul 2019, 23:09 IST

The Argentinian looks set to leave Real Betis in a big money move
The Argentinian looks set to leave Real Betis in a big money move

What's the story?

According to Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have declared their interest for Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

The Bavarian giants are looking to add quality players to their squad as they look to make their presence in the Champions League next season.

After James Rodriguez's departure at the end of last season, the 23-year-old Argentinian has been identified to add some much needed creativity in the center of the park.

In case you didn't know...

Having struggled to nail down a starting spot at Paris Saint Germain, Lo Celso has rejuvenated himself in Spain as he's established himself as one of the most exciting players in the country.

Spurs were rumored to be front-runners for his signature, with the North-London club willing to part with a whopping £70 million to acquire his services.

After concluding big money deals for Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, the record German champions have turned their attention to the Argentinian midfielder as they look to add some much needed spark to their midfield.

The heart of the matter

Bayern's interest in Lo Celso, although at an initial stage, is genuine and Christian Falk has revealed that club officials have began formal discussions to acquire the player.

With Spurs reportedly in the running, Bayern could find themselves in a bidding war for Lo Celso and Real Betis will be licking their lips at the prospect of cashing in on their prized asset.

What's next?

Real Betis have prepared for Lo Celso's impending departure, reportedly agreed a deal with Lyon for Nabil Fekir and the Argentinian's move could gather pace after official confirmation of the Frenchman's signing.

Lo Celso's final destination remains unclear at this point but Spurs are expected to accelerate negotiations in the coming days, with the Premier League transfer window slamming shut on the 8th of August.

