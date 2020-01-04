Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bavarians confirm signing of Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel

Bayern Munich have confirmed the signing of Alexander Nubel from Schalke, the club have confirmed in their official website. The German shot-stopper has agreed a five-year deal with the Bavarian giants and will join the club on a free transfer upon expiry of his contract in the summer.

Nubel is widely regarded as their heir to the legendary Manuel Neuer and is set to follow the same path as his compatriot, who joined the record Bundesliga champions from the Gelsenkirchen outfit in 2011. The young goalkeeper burst onto the scene last season with a series of eye-catching displays between the sticks and usurped the reliable Ralf Fahrmann between the sticks, as he established himself as an undisputed starter.

Under new manager David Wagner, Nubel was named club captain despite ongoing negotiations with regard to his contract at the time and the 23-year-old is set to make the big move to further his development. The Schalke goalkeeper has agreed a five-year deal in principle and will join the reigning Bundesliga champions in the summer, to provide cover and competition to Neuer.

Nubel is expected to come in as a second choice initially and is expected to take over the reins from Neuer upon his retirement. The club have no plans to loan out the youngster and it remains to be seen if he shares the gloves with 33-year-old next season, who is entering the twilight years of his career.