Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga giants eyeing €50 million move for Roma youngster

Marco D'Onofrio
OFFICIAL
Rumors
34   //    14 Apr 2019, 19:42 IST


AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A
AS Roma v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

What's the rumour?

According to German outlet Bild (via Football Italia), Bayern Munich are preparing a massive bid to secure the services of Roma youngster Nicolo Zaniolo.

In case you didn't know...

Zaniolo has enjoyed a breakout season this year with Roma after being included in the transfer that saw Radja Nainggolan head to Inter. Since making the move to the Stadio Olimpico, the 19-year-old has featured in a total of 22 games in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Two of his goals came in Roma's victory over Porto in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 encounter.

Zaniolo even earned his first senior national team call-up with Italy, making his debut as a substitute in the Azzurri's Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Finland on March 23rd.

The heart of the matter

Bayern Munich have had a disappointing campaign, to say the least, and are looking for reinforcements. Zaniolo is one of the most exciting prospects in the game and could become a real superstar in the coming years.

The Italian international is in high demand, with the likes of Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester City also said to be interested.

With a €50 million bid, Bayern could be looking to jump ahead of the competition but it remains to be seen if Roma have any desire to sell their young starlet.

Rumour rating: 7/10

Bild is extremely reliable when it comes to Bundesliga reports, and there is no reason to believe Bayern will not make a move for the youngster in the summer.

What's next?

Bayern continue their pursuit of Bundesliga glory as they battle it out at the top of the table with rivals Borussia Dortmund, while Roma continue their pursuit of a top four spot in order to secure Champions League football next season.

Roma earned an important win over Udinese on Saturday and will take on Inter in a crucial contest next. Failure to qualify for Europe's most prestigious club competition could be a factor in determining whether Zaniolo ultimately leaves the Italian capital.

