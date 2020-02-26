Bayern Munich Transfer News: Leroy Sane desperate to join Bavarian giants

Leroy Sane is still interested in moving to Bayern Munich

According to Christian Falk, Leroy Sane is still hoping to secure a transfer to Bayern Munich in the summer and the Bavarian giants have not ruled out making a move for him. The German international is all set to return to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2019 but a long-term injury in Manchester City's FA Community Shield victory against Liverpool scuppered his dream move, as Bayern opted to pull the plug on the deal at the time.

Since then, the explosive winger has been constantly linked with a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions, with reports emerging that the Bavarians would make a move for him in the January transfer window. Although the move failed to materialize, there is an air of inevitability around that fact that Sane will ply his trade for Bayern next season, as Manchester City look to cash in on him.

The Cityzens have offered him a new contract but the 24-year-old has thus far remained reluctant to put pen to paper on a new deal, as he has his heart set on a move to his home country.

While Bayern Munich have already agreed to a deal in principle for Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, the likes of Sergino Dest and Kai Havertz have also been linked with the club, as they look to splash the cash in the summer.