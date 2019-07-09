Bayern Munich Transfer News: Niko Kovac confirms Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane interest

Vishal Subramanian

Bayern look set to bring in one of Ousmane Dembele or Leroy Sane

What's the story?

According to the reliable Christian Falk, Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring the services of Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane.

Niko Kovac has confirmed his intention to bring one of the wide players in and Falk has exclusively revealed that Bayern have the financial power to complete the transfer.

In case you didn't know...

The Bavarians have been in the market from a premium quality wide player after the departures of Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben. Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane have been identified to take over the reins from the legendary wingers as Bayern aim to win the Champions League next season.

Bayern have already spent big money in the transfer market, bringing in the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Jann-Fiete Arp, and Benjamin Pavard, and the German giants have no intention of standing still as the club plan to top of their summer rebuild with a block-buster signing.

The heart of the matter...

Bayern's willingness to pay big money for Dembele and Sane comes amidst Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's comments yesterday after the club chairman admitted the club were waiting for the dominoes to fall in order to dip into the transfer market.

"Impatience is a great virtue of the public. We are working intensively but a transfer that we would call a domino effect has yet to happen. When it does, many transfers will follow. We’re in position. We have enough patience."

Judging by Rummenigge's comments, Bayern are patiently waiting for Barcelona to snap up one of Griezmann or Neymar, which would push Dembele further down the pecking order and allow them to capitalize on the situation.

Bayern have never hidden their admiration for Leroy Sane and by the looks of it, they seem to be waiting for a response from the German international after holding initial talks with him.

"With Leroy Sané, the current state of affairs is that he comes back from vacation this week and did not want to conduct negotiations during his vacation. he wanted to think about his future. He undoubtedly has done so. Now we have to calmly wait for his decision."

What's next?

Bayern have been patient enough to wait for their first-choice transfer targets this summer and the record German champions have indicated that they won't be rushed into making signings.

With Ousmane Dembele and Leroy Sane topping their list of targets, it remains to be seen who ends up pursuing and the forthcoming week could prove to be crucial, with Barcelona set to bring in at least one of Neymar or Griezmann and Leroy Sane back from holiday.

As opposed to England, the transfer window for the Bundesliga shuts much later, September 2nd to be exact which means Bayern are left with the best part of 2 months to complete their transfer dealings.