Bayern Munich transfer news: Thomas Müller wants to leave Bayern Munich in January

Thomas Muller.

What’s the story?

Thomas Muller is looking to leave Bayern Munich in the winter transfer window over lack of playing time after falling down the pecking order. The former Barcelona player, Philippe Coutinho, has consolidated his place in the squad and that has left Muller on the bench struggling to gain game time.

In case you didn’t know…

The 30-year-old faced similar struggles when Carlo Ancelotti was at the helm. He believed that he deserved more playing time and was therefore linked with a move away from the German giants back then as well but ended up staying put.

The heart of the matter...

If reports coming out of Germany are to be believed, Thomas Muller is quite unhappy over lack of playing time and is looking to leave the German champions in the winter transfer window. The German has been overshadowed by Coutinho and thus the 30-year-old's future is growing more and more uncertain.

Exklusive: @esmuellert_ wants permission from the Club to leave @FCBayern in winter @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) October 9, 2019

Muller has not started any of the Bavarian club's last five matches and Niko Kovac's statement on the Bayern's number 25 after their home defeat to Hoffenheim all but confirmed that the Brazilian has cemented his position over him as he said:

When there’s need, he’ll definitely get his minutes.

Kovac even dismissed the idea of playing both of them together saying that they do not fit into the same lineup. Coutinho has already impressed the gaffer and already has two goals and two assists to his name in the four starts he's made in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile, Muller has three assists to his name in the three starts he's been handed in the German league.

What's next?

The situation is quite delicate as Muller leaving the club in January would paint the club in a bad light and the player is absolutely adored by the fans who rate him as a legend. It will be interesting to see if Muller leaves the club in January or manages to change his situation at the club.

Coutinho's arrival has queered the pitch for the German international.